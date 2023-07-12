Mohawk Northeast Racing: Ryan Preece New Hampshire Advance

|
Notes of Interest
|
● By The Numbers: Sunday’s Crayon 301 will mark Preece’s fourth NASCAR Cup Series start at the track. He has a best finish of 16th, which came in 2020 after starting 30th for JTG-Daugherty Racing. Preece has made five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts in his career, the first coming in 2013. In 2017, Preece started sixth and finished runner-up and in 2018, he started third and finished third.
● Modified Ace: Preece, the 2013 Whelen Modified Champion, has 26 modified starts at New Hampshire. He has one win, which came in 2021, and eight top fives, 14 top 10s and 266 laps led. He made a name for himself in the only open-wheel series sanctioned by NASCAR with 25 wins and 81 top-five finishes in 171 total starts.
● Welcome Back, Mohawk: This weekend marks the second race as the primary partner on the No. 41 SHR Ford Mustang for Mohawk Northeast. A longtime supporter of Preece, Mohawk Northeast will bring their blue, white, and red colors to New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon this weekend to continue their partnership. Mohawk Northeast Inc. is one of the premier heavy-civil contractors in the Northeast. Since 1967 Mohawk has been providing the highest-quality construction services to a wide variety of clients. Specializing in heavy highway, railroad, movable and fixed bridges, and marine construction; Mohawk has completed countless projects within the industry safely, on time, and within budget. Mohawk has the ability to self-perform all phases of construction including electrical, mechanical, structural steel repair and erection, deep foundations, pier and bulkheads, fabrication and coating (AISC & SSPC Certified), and a wide range of marine services. With an extensive fleet of cranes, barges, offshore tugboats, and many other pieces of heavy equipment, Mohawk is a well-established leader in Heavy Civil Construction. Clients include, U.S. Navy, U. S. Coast Guard, USACE, General Dynamics – Electric Boat, Connecticut DOT, Massachusetts DOT, New York DOT, Metro North Railroad, Amtrak, and various private sector clients.
|
● Lunch with Ryan: Media and fans are invited to Tavern on the Trax in Berlin, Connecticut on Thursday, July 13 beginning at 11:30 a.m. EDT. There will be media interviews taking place, specials and deals on food and drinks in the restaurant and a merchandise trailer stocked with Ryan Preece merchandise to purchase. Preece will participate in an autograph session, too, and some of his longtime partners, like RaceChoice, will also be on-site. Come on out for a fun-filled afternoon in support of Ryan racing at his hometrack, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, on Sunday.
● Last Weekend: The series visited Altanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway in Hampton for the second time of the season last Sunday. Preece qualified 13th on Saturday and his car came alive after the first stage of Sunday's race. The team made adjustments and he finished Stage 2 in 10th-place, grabbing one stage point for the No. 41 team. He was running in the top 10 for most of the final stage before he got spun on Lap 179. Unfortunately, all cars were called to pit road shortly after the incident due to weather and then the race was called. Preece finished 24th.
● ARCA Menards Series West Win: In June, competitors took on Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway for the season’s second road-course race. Preece kicked off the weekend on the West Coast with a victory in the ARCA Menards Series West race on Friday afternoon. He qualified his No. 9 Bonanza Ford on the pole. From there, he dominated the race by leading 55 of 64 laps and crossed the finish line 9.675 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Sammy Smith.
● Movin’ On Up: The No. 41 SHR Ford Mustang team has continued to improve in recent weeks and have seen more and more consistency, providing a heightened sense of motivation. Preece had a career weekend at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in April, earning his first Cup Series pole and leading a career-high 135 laps. In 19 points-paying events this season, Preece has six top-15 finishes, four of which came in the last seven points-paying races: May 14 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, May 29 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, June 11 at Sonoma and July 2 at the Chicago Street Course.
● Where He Stands: Preece heads to New Hampshire 25th in the driver standings with 326 points.
● Started Things Off: Preece kicked off the 2023 season with a strong showing in the non-points Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, leading a race-high 43 laps but ultimately finishing seventh after a fuel pump issue. He has a best points-paying finish of 12th this season, which came at Phoenix Raceway in March.
|
Ryan Preece, Driver of the No. 41 Mohawk Northeast Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:
|
You’re extremely proud of your New England roots, how special is it going to New Hampshire Motor Speedway, a place you went to growing up?
NASCAR is heading to New England this weekend and your hometrack, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, what are your thoughts heading into the weekend?
Is this a race that you’ve been looking forward to and have circled on your calendar?
There will be a new tire this weekend at New Hampshire, what does that do for your preparation?
Bad luck struck again this past weekend at Atlanta, how do you stay positive when these things happen?
TSC PR