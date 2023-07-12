Wednesday, Jul 12

Benebone Joins Front Row Motorsports at Pocono Raceway

Michael McDowell, Zane Smith, and more specifically their fur babies, are going to enjoy the dog days of summer thanks to new partner Benebone.

 

Benebone, a leading USA-brand of durable chew toys for dogs, will be the primary partner of the 2021 Daytona 500 champion McDowell and the No. 34 NASCAR Cup Series team at the Pocono (Pa.) Raceway. In addition, Benebone will be an associate partner of the 2022 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champion Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ford F-150 team also during the Pocono weekend.

 

The weekend will include the opportunity for NASCAR fans to learn more about Benebone and their products with a display in the fan zone, an appearance by McDowell in the Pocono Raceway Bark Park, and various fun social media promotions by McDowell and Smith.

 

For both winning drivers, the new partnership with Benebone is an authentic connection, as they both have dogs who are part of their family.

 

McDowell and his family of five have a white Labrador named Willow while Smith and his fiancé have a Golden Retriever Roxy and a French Bulldog named Kygo.
 

“It’s always important to me that our partnerships are authentic and not forced,” said McDowell. “That is the case with Benebone. Willow is loved in our family, just as millions of NASCAR fans love their dogs and want to treat them with the best USA-made products. That is what is so cool about this new relationship.”

 

Smith agrees with McDowell, having been a long-time Benebone customer.

 

“I’ve always wanted a partner in my racing career who involved our dogs,” said Smith. “And we were already using Benebone chew toys. It has been Roxy’s favorite for a long time. I think it’s cool to have them come into NASCAR where there are so many families who have dogs and can really love and enjoy their products.”

 

This will be Benebone’s first entry into NASCAR, but they know the passion NASCAR fans have for the sport and their dogs.

 

“We love the passion that the NASCAR community and fans show each and every weekend across the country,” said Nate Harceg, Benebone’s Chief Growth Officer. “Michael and Zane will be great ambassadors and help us connect with new and existing customers. We are all thrilled to join the sport, meet its fans, and can’t wait to race at Pocono.”

 

Fans can go to www.benebone.com to explore the various products offered.

FRM PR

