Mavis Joins Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing for Five NASCAR Cup Series Races

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced today that Mavis Tires & Brakes will serve as the primary sponsor for Denny Hamlin and the No. 11 team for five upcoming NASCAR Cup Series races beginning this Sunday, July 16, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Mavis, based in Millwood, N.Y., is the largest independent tire and service provider in the United States with more than 850 service centers in 22 states. Mavis recently acquired TBC Corporation’s NTB Service Centers and Tire Kingdom Service Centers, which yields more than 2,000 service centers under the brand umbrella in total.

“It is an incredible honor to team up with NASCAR, the largest spectator sport in America, and Joe Gibbs Racing with Denny Hamlin,” said David Sorbaro, Mavis co-CEO. “This union is a perfect fit – as the largest independent tire and vehicle service in the U.S., we are thrilled at the possibilities our partnership can bring.”

“Mavis was founded on value, excellent customer service and family,” said Stephen Sorbaro, Mavis co-CEO. “This is an exciting partnership that complements our dedication to the automotive industry and our connection to communities and neighborhoods around the country. We look forward to a great season with our customers and the Mavis family cheering on No. 11 for a win.”

In addition to Sunday’s race in Loudon, N.H., Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota Camry TRD will also carry the Mavis colors at Pocono Raceway (July 23), Richmond Raceway (July 30), Michigan International Speedway (August 6), and Watkins Glen International (August 20).

“We are thrilled to partner with Mavis,” said Joe Gibbs, owner and founder of Joe Gibbs Racing. “It is an exciting time right now for Mavis as they continue to grow and expand their national footprint. We are looking forward to working with their team to build a successful program.”

Denny Hamlin / No. 11 Mavis Toyota Camry TRD Preview

Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

No. 11 Mavis Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

HAMLIN AT NEW HAMPSHIRE: Denny Hamlin owns three NASCAR Cup Series victories (July 2007, September 2012, July 2017) at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. His 9.5-average finishing position leads all active drivers. He has recorded four consecutive top-10s finishes at the track dating back to 2019.

HAMLIN AT NEW HAMPSHIRE: Denny Hamlin owns three NASCAR Cup Series victories (July 2007, September 2012, July 2017) at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. His 9.5-average finishing position leads all active drivers. He has recorded four consecutive top-10s finishes at the track dating back to 2019.

ATLANTA RECAP: Hamlin finished 14th in last Sunday's rain-shortened race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. After starting 14th, he battled a loose handling condition throughout stage one. The team continued to improve Hamlin's Camry until he was running inside the top five during stage two before being spun out on lap 155. He managed to rally from 24th to 16th before rain forced NASCAR to declare the race official after 185 laps.

TESTING IN TEXAS: On Tuesday and Wednesday, Hamlin and the No. 11 team are participating in a Goodyear tire test at Texas Motor Speedway in preparation for the track's September race weekend.

SRX AT STAFFORD: Hamlin will make his Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) debut in this week's season opener at Stafford Speedway in Connecticut. The race is scheduled for Thursday, July 13, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

JGR AT NEW HAMPSHIRE: Joe Gibbs Racing has posted 12 Cup Series wins at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, including Christopher Bell's victory last July. In 136 combined starts at the 1.058-mile oval, the organization has tallied 50 top-five finishes, 78 top-10s, nine pole awards, and 3,343 laps led. Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth, Joey Logano, and Tony Stewart join Bell and Hamlin on the list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory lane in New Hampshire.

TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend's race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway begins Sunday, July 16, at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Coverage of this weekend’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway begins Sunday, July 16, at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. CLOSEST MAVIS TO NHMS: 1895 S Willow St, Manchester, NH 03103

Denny Hamlin, Driver of the No. 11 Mavis Toyota Camry TRD

What do you expect going to New Hampshire this weekend?

“New Hampshire is a great track that we’ve been fortunate to have had some success at over the years. I’m optimistic about this weekend and our chances. It’s going to be very important to qualify up front and stay there, so we’ll have to execute all day long to give ourselves a shot.”

