Trackhouse Racing and Ross Chastain Race for the Mountains With Busch Light Sponsorship

Busch Light announced today that the brand has signed a multi-year agreement as primary sponsor with Trackhouse Racing and NASCAR Cup Series driver, Ross Chastain. Beginning in 2024, the beer brand will partner with Chastain to bring his 21+ fans along for the ride of their lives with epic, one-of-a-kind opportunities, irreplaceable memories and access to the sport like never before.

Chastain is growing force in the sport, from his first Cup Series victory at Circuit of the Americas and making history at Martinsville Speedway with his “Hail Melon” move in 2022 to earning his first Busch Light Pole Award then winning the race the next night at Nashville Superspeedway in June, fans can’t get enough of him!

Chastain’s popularity with fans, his rise to the top of the NASCAR Cup Series, his unique driving style and roots as an eighth-generation watermelon farmer, made him the ideal partner for Busch Light.

“With our longstanding commitment to NASCAR, we’ve activated many different types of programs with our sponsorship throughout the years, and we’re thrilled to team up with Trackhouse Racing and Ross Chastain to continue finding compelling, creative ways to bring 21+ fans, NASCAR enthusiasts and Busch Light consumers closer to the sport they love,” said Krystyn Stowe, Head of Marketing Busch Family & Natural Family at Anheuser-Busch. “Our goal is to showcase the things 21+ fans love while enjoying their favorite sport and favorite beer, and we can’t wait to do this along with Trackhouse Racing and Ross as they join the Busch Light family!”

“On the farm in Alva, Florida, Busch Light has always been the beer of choice for all of our celebrations, and now that they are right by my side as my sponsor - it’s a dream come true!” said Chastain. “This sponsorship means so much to me as the brand not only supports NASCAR, but also places value and extends their support to communities that are close to my heart -- the humble, hard-working people across the U.S. who enjoy cracking a cold one after an honest day’s work.”

“Ross has already accomplished so much in his career and we’re so proud that an iconic brand like Busch Light sees his commitment not only to the sport, but to his fans. Being sponsored by the official beer of NASCAR is such an honor and we can’t wait to see what Ross and Busch Light accomplish together in 2024 and beyond,” said Trackhouse Founder and Owner, Justin Marks. “It has been Trackhouse’s goal from day one to build something special and different. Something that resonates with the fans and partners in NASCAR. For Busch Light to recognize this and commit to the vision is both humbling and inspiring as we continue to write a special chapter in the history of this sport.”

For over 44 years, Busch Light has invested in some of NASCAR’s most successful programs and events from the Busch Pole Award to the Busch Light Clash, as well as alongside sponsored driver and NASCAR icon, Kevin Harvick. As the brand takes its final lap with Harvick this year, Busch Light will continue its tradition in the sport by sponsoring Ross Chastain and working with Trackhouse Racing to cross the finish line with the No. 1 Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series driver.

For additional information about Busch Light, its involvement with NASCAR and what's to come with Ross Chastain in 2024

Trackhouse Racing PR