Byron snags fourth win during the rain at Atlanta

William Byron (No. 24) came into this weekend's race with three wins and a locked in spot to the NASCAR Playoffs this upcoming September. So what did he do entering the so called ‘last wildcard race’ before the playoffs begin? He came to win big.

Talking about his night, which included a spin in the middle of the Atlanta Motor Speedway infield during the race, Byron told NBC Sports, “Just teamwork. Honestly I don’t completely understand this one. It’s a really good feeling. I’ve never had a rain victory like this. But just thanks to AXALTA Chevrolet. It’s cool. We went through so much throughout the night, spinning through the infield, destroyed the bottom of the car, dragging it around the apron trying to stay on the lead lap. At that point you just don’t have the grip, so I was real edgy back in traffic.”

Although the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway was shortened by 75 laps due to rain showers that were threatening all through Sunday evening, it showcased some of the best racing on the new surface since its first race back in March of 2022. The 185 lap event had an average speed of 118.475 mph that had a total race time of 2:24:17 hours, with seven cautions during the event that lasted for 43 laps, and 18 lead changes.

Next week, the NASCAR Cup Series will tackle the New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the Crayon 301. That race will begin at 2:30 p.m. Eastern on USA, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.