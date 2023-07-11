Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 A&W Ford Mustang New Hampshire Motor Speedway Competition Notes

|
COMPETITION NOTES
After finishing 16th at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Todd Gilliland and the 38 team travel to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the Crayon 301.
Gilliland has found success in the past on the “Magic Mile”, with a win in the NASCAR K&N East Series and a third-place finish in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Now, he looks to add to his success with a win on Sunday.
CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY
“I can’t wait for New Hampshire. It’s a home track for me. I actually won a modified race with Ryan Newman back in the day along with Todd’s spotter, Brit. So, it's safe to say I know my way around the place.
With both Todd and I’s past success here, our chances for Sunday look really good.
DRIVER TODD GILLILAND
This is a track I feel comfortable at. It’s relaxing to come to a place where my crew chief and I have had success. I think his background in modifieds give me an advantage among a lot of the field.
It’s super cool to see the A&W brand on our Ford Mustang. Hopefully, I can give them a good showing on Sunday and put it in victory lane.