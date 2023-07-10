Monday, Jul 10

Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing New Hampshire Advance

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, Jul 10 8
Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing New Hampshire Advance

Parking his No. 1 Kubota Chevrolet in victory lane on Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) in Loudon would mean a lot to Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain, but it might mean even more to his third-year crew chief Phil Surgen.

Surgen, a native of Lake Elmore, Vermont, grew up in the mid-1990s attending a variety of races with his father at the "Magic Mile."

"Growing up in Vermont, you raced late models in the summer and snowmobiles in the winter," said Surgen who owns a collection of vintage racing snowmobiles.

After working on late models at Thunder Road Speedway in Barre, Vermont, Surgen graduated Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass. After school, he embarked on a NASCAR career as an engineer and crew chief.

Surgen is in his third full-time season as Chastain's crew chief after brief stints with Kyle Larson and Matt Kenseth. Chastain and Surgen have already visited victory lane three times since last season, including the June 25 victory at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

Chastain and Surgen doing well Sunday on the mile oval in New Hampshire would also mean a lot to the Kubota Tractor Corporation and its charities.

A top-10 finish Sunday or in any of the remaining two Kubota sponsored races in 2023 means a $10,000 donation to the Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC.) So far this season, Chastain has earned $20,000 in donations for his third-place finish at California Speedway in February and a 10th-place finish a few weeks ago at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.

The FVC is a national nonprofit organization that assists military veterans and currently serving members of the Armed Forces to transition into careers in farming.

Kubota first partnered with the FVC in 2015 on the “Geared to Give” program which has provided $800,000 to the coalition in the form of organizational support, grants to veterans and 36 pieces of donated equipment.

With seven races remaining in the regular season, Chastain currently is fifth in the season point standings. His Nashville win has locked him into the playoffs for the second consecutive season. Last year, he finished runner up in the championship standings.

The Alva, Florida native enters NHMS after finishing 35th at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., after a multi-car accident damaged his No. 1 Chevy beyond repair.

In his last two New Hampshire starts, Chastain has finished eighth both times and led three laps.

USA will broadcast Sunday's race at 2:30 p.m. EDT.
 

2023 Playoff Point Standings
 

 

Ross Chastain, Driver of the No. 1 Kubota Chevrolet

Why has qualifying become so important, especially for a guy like yourself?

“Qualifying is something that I've worked on getting better at. It's really important to have a good starting spot. Especially now since everyone's cars are so close together. It's really small things that add up to be really beneficial. Obviously winning the pole at Nashville was a huge deal to me because I just haven't been good at it. The team is really trying to help me improve and Nashville showed that. It was a great weekend all around, obviously, but qualifying is very important, especially at a track like New Hampshire. It's not long and you can be a lap down pretty quickly there. It also helps with pit stall selection and certain stalls can be crucial to maintaining or gaining track position on pit road which can make the difference in winning a race or not."

What would it mean to you to win this weekend at New Hampshire and Phil Surgen's home track?

“Phil is generally a pretty quiet guy but it would be fun to pull into victory lane in his neck of the woods. Winning a race is always special, but winning at a home track with family and friends is even more special. I hope we can do it this weekend and get our second win this season."

 

 

Chastain Notes

  • 2023 marks Chastain's third full-time Cup Series season. The Chevrolet driver's first Cup Series start occurred in 2017. The Alva, Florida native earned his third Cup Series victory at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway on June 25.
  • In 2022, Chastain won his first career Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 27 and his second at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 24.
  • The Chevrolet driver finished second in the season ending championship standings.
  • Voted 2022 National Motorsports Press Association's Driver of the Year.
  • Known for the "Hail Melon" move at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway that has garnered over 225 million views and 1.2B impressions.
  • Moose car from Martinsville topped all diecasts in sales for 2022.
  • Chastain owns 200 Xfinity Series starts with two wins (Las Vegas in Sept. 2018, and Daytona in July 2019), 23 top-five and 49 top-10 finishes. 
  • The Florida native has 106 Craftsman Truck Series starts with four wins, three earned in 2019, and one in 2022 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, 21 top-five and 47 top-10 finishes. 
  • Chastain joined Trackhouse Racing for the 2022 season after Chip Ganassi Racing was acquired last off season by Justin Marks.
  • Chastain has driven for Premium Motorsports, Spire Motorsports and Roush Fenway Racing in the Cup Series before his first full-time season in 2021.

Trackhouse Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Buescher Leads Laps, Finishes 15th in Rain-Shortened Atlanta Race Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing New Hampshire Race Advance »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.