Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Atlanta Motor Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions FARMSMART Camaro ZL1 AJ Allmendinger qualified 19th for the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart.

Allmendinger fell back to 22nd in the opening laps before using the bottom lane to make his way up to 16th, as the first caution came out on lap 16. Allmendinger told his team that his No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions FARMSMART Chevy was edgy on the top lane. The team stayed out under this caution, and would restart on lap 23 in 14th place. Allmendinger cracked the top 10 and took over ninth place on lap 52. Allmendinger fell back to 18th on lap 57 when the No. 45 got a run on the top line, shuffling the No. 16 back. Allmendinger went on to finish stage one 14th, telling the team his balance was still good, but his Chevy was tight in dirty air.

Allmendinger restarted stage two in 14 th place on lap 67. When a caution came out on lap 79, Allmendinger had made it up to 13 th , telling the team he was areo-tight on the top lane. Crew chief, Matt Swiderski, brought the No. 16 back down pit road for right side tires and an air pressure adjustment. On lap 85, Allmendinger restarted in 15 th and continued to drive through the field making his way up to sixth before the caution came out on lap 93. Allmendinger restarted fourth as the second car on the top lane. Pushing the No. 17 on the restart, the two pulled away by three car lengths from the third-place car. Allmendinger had fallen to fifth when the caution came out on lap 125. He came down pit road under caution and would restart 17 th on lap 129. Allmendinger battled hard in traffic, making it up to fourth by lap 152 and ultimately finishing stage two in fifth place.

Allmendinger stayed out under the stage caution, and restarted first on lap 164. He led the field for two green-flag laps before the No. 24 took the lead on lap 167. The No. 16 was third when the caution came out on lap 177. During caution laps, rain began in the area, and the race was called official. Allmendinger finished third, earning his first top five and highest finish of the 2023 season. "At the end of the day, I am proud of everyone at Kaulig Racing. We brought a really, really good Nutrien Ag Solutions FARMSMART Chevy. We didn’t quite have the speed, but it really handled well and I could maneuver it like it needed to. We didn’t have enough speed to lead, but it was a lot of fun to drive. I’m proud walking away from this one. We had a good points day, top-five finish, our best finish of year. We rebounded after the disappointment last week and we moved on to the next one." - AJ Allmendinger