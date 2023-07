Noah Gragson Post-Race Thoughts: "We started out really tight and Luke Lambert and the No. 42 Sunseeker Resort team really took some pretty big swings at the handling. We were making our way up there and were top-10 at one point. The car just came out from underneath me in Turn 3 and it bent the toe pretty good. The guys did a great job by getting it to where I could drive it and make speed, but our day was done after that. We could have probably picked up a few more spots if the race went the duration because it was getting wild."