CHEVROLET NCS: Byron, Chevrolet Takes Victory in Rain-Shortened Race at Atlanta

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE QUOTES: William Byron, No. 24 Axalta Camaro ZL1 Finished: Race Winner I don’t even know where to start with your day. You said it was so much fun early on and then the penalty on pit road and the spin – how did you guys come back and make this happen? “Yeah, just team work. Honestly I don’t completely understand this one. It’s a really good feeling. I’ve never had a rain victory like this. Thank you to Hendrick Motorsports, Axalta, Chevrolet. It’s cool – we went through so much throughout the night; spinning through the infield. Destroyed the bottom of the car dragging it around the apron trying to stay on the lead lap. At that point, you just don’t have the grip, so I was real edgy back in traffic. But Rudy (Fugle, crew chief) made a good call to pit there and then stay out. Once we got towards the front, it was OK. We could honestly make the right decisions. Got the lead from AJ (Allmendinger) and just was able to manage the run. Just a crazy night.” The guys in the booth were saying some of the most amazing racing they have seen. Behind the wheel, how was the racing tonight? “Yeah, it was awesome. I think that’s all you can ask for on a superspeedway. We want handling to matter. We want to be able to drive the thing. I feel like the first stage was really fun. I was able to make some moves on the bottom. You’d lift in every corner, so it’s different than a 550 old-style race – it’s more packed up, but handling still matters and guys can make aggressive moves. I was certainly edgy back in traffic, but like I said, Rudy made a good call and we got up towards the front. Sometimes that’s what it takes. Just thankful for the whole team and just staying in it. We were a lap down and it could have been over.” Austin Dillon, No. 3 Dow Salutes Veterans Camaro ZL1 Finished: 21st “Really struggled all weekend with the handling of our Dow Salutes Veterans Chevy. Hate it for Dow and Team Rubicon. The car looked amazing. We made some adjustments. Just needed all the laps to get the car to the front.” Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident in Stage One. Finished: 36th We saw the spin – what happened and then what ultimately took you out of contention? “Yeah, on the spin – I haven’t seen a replay, but I think I was just late and slow to protect the top, and the No. 43 (Erik Jones) must have been just really close to me and got me loose. I spun and got the flat. And then I thought we were going to get lucky enough to just be able to drive right to my pit stall and change the tire. We changed the right-rear and didn’t get the right-front changed. And then that exploded on the apron and I had to lose a lap for the damage. Just had a little bit of a tire rub still and ultimately it just ended up giving out and I got into the wall. Hate that I made the mistake there to put us in this position, but I was having fun up until the spin. I thought I was doing a decent job – finishing second in the stage. Just wish I could have got to the end. Most of the time I feel like it's other peoples’ fault why I DNF, but tonight it was my fault. Little bit of a bummer.” Kyle Busch, No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Camaro ZL1 Finished: 5th How dicey has it been out there tonight? “Yeah, it’s been really dicey. A lot of things kind of been going on – a lot of lanes, a lot of options, which has been pretty good. It’s all about momentum obviously. You break momentum or have something happen, it knocks you back or slows you down, you get blown over by four or five guys. So it’s all about just minimizing your mistakes and minimize those that can get by you while you’re trying to make moves. Definitely a different game, but overall, just really happy with the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Camaro. We’ve adjusted on it every pit stop today. We stayed out on that set of tires and it felt really good. Wish we could have continued. I felt like we had more than fifth.” Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1 Finished: 8th “Atlanta continues to be a really strong track for this Kaulig Racing team. We fired off super loose, but Trent (Owens) made some great adjustments that got us back where we needed to be for the start of the second stage. It was a lot of fun running second there for a while and racing in the top five. We knew the weather was moving in, and we thought we might have a good strategy there. Unfortunately, it ended just a little too soon, but overall it was a good day for Kaulig Racing.” Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Camaro ZL1 Finished: 11th "It was an up and down day for our Allegiant Chevy; we could have been a bit farther up with some of the stuff that we did, but for the most part we made our bed set up wise last night. So, it was a good day. The car is getting faster each week, and hopefully we keep going that way. I think today was overall a good day." Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Quaker State Camaro ZL1 Finished: 2nd “I feel like I have mixed feelings, but overall, very proud of my No. 99 Quaker State Chevy team. It’s been a little bit rough lately because we’ve had the speed, but we haven’t had the results, so this feels good.” Ty Gibbs had trouble, so this is probably a good points day for you.. “Yeah, it’s a shame – you never want your competition to have trouble and feel happy about it. But it is what it is. We’ve had trouble the last few weeks, as well. I’m just trying to take one race at a time and let it play out. We had the speed today, once again, and we showed that.”