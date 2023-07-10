Hamlin Leads Toyota in Rain Shortened Atlanta Race

Denny Hamlin (14th) was the top-finishing Toyota Camry TRD in the rain-shortened race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday evening.
Toyota Post-Race Recap
NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Race 19 of 36 – 400.4 miles, 260 laps
TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS
1st, William Bryon*
2nd, Daniel Suarez*
3rd, AJ Allmendinger*
4th, Michael McDowell*
5th, Kyle Busch*
14th, DENNY HAMLIN
23rd, CHRISTOPHER BELL
25th, BUBBA WALLACE
27th, TYLER REDDICK
29th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.
34th, TY GIBBS
*non-Toyota driver
TOYOTA QUOTES
DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 Coca-Cola Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing
Finishing Position: 14th
How was your race?
“We were pretty loose to start the day. The more pit stops we had the better we kept getting our Coca-Cola Camry. I honestly was right where I wanted to be – towards the top-five – when we got spun there. I was trying to get stage points – I knew that it was going to be race to the end of the stage, which it turns out it pretty much was. We lost some stage points and finished somewhere in the mid-teens. We didn’t have enough time to get our way back up there, but luckily our car wasn’t damaged too much, and we were able to salvage something.”
