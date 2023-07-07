NASCAR Cup Series Race at Atlanta Motor Speedway Presented in Primetime This Sunday at 7 P.M. ET on USA Network

The NASCAR Cup Series races at Atlanta Motor Speedway this Sunday in primetime at 7 p.m. ET on USA Network, with Countdown to Green pre-race coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. Immediately following the conclusion of the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart, post-race coverage will be presented at 10:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta marks the first of five consecutive Cup Series races on USA Network.

A 30-minute Countdown to Green Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET leads into Xfinity Series race coverage in primetime at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network. Post-race coverage starts following the checkered flag at 10:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

As the race for the Cup Series Playoffs continues, William Byron leads the Playoffs points standings followed by Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson. Georgia native Chase Elliott won last July’s Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on USA Network while Joey Logano won the race held at the track earlier this season.

Coverage from Atlanta begins Saturday on USA Network with Xfinity Series qualifying at 4 p.m. ET and Cup Series qualifying at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for both the Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend from Atlanta Motor Speedway with lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen. Marty Snider, Dave Burns and Kim Coon will serve as pit reporters. Earnhardt Jr. won a Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2004.

Auto racing icon Kyle Petty and JTG Daugherty Racing team owner Brad Daugherty will anchor studio coverage alongside Snider from the Peacock Pit Box during pre- and post-race coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

In his NASCAR Cup Series debut, Shane van Gisbergen won the inaugural running of the Chicago Street Race while Cole Custer earned the victory in the Xfinity Series last weekend.

The Chicago Cup Series Street Race was NBC Sports’ most-watched NASCAR race in six years , delivering a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 4.795 million viewers on NBC and Peacock. The race was the most-watched NASCAR Cup Series race on any network since this year’s Daytona 500 and was NBC Sports’ most-streamed NASCAR race ever . Click here for more details.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2023 across NBC, USA Network and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5-6. Post-race coverage will stream live on Peacock following all Cup Series races this season. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2023 NASCAR coverage.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Rick Allen

Analysts: Dale Earnhardt Jr. , Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kim Coon

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM

Host: Marty Snider

Analysts: Kyle Petty, Brad Daugherty

HOW TO WATCH

TV – USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., July 8 NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying USA Network 4 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying USA Network 5:45 p.m. Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series USA Network 7:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 USA Network 8 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race USA Network 10:30 p.m. Sun., July 9 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series USA Network 6:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart USA Network 7 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race USA Network, Peacock 10:30 p.m.

IMSA WEATHERTECH SPORTSCAR CHAMPIONSHIP: SPORTSCAR GRAND PRIX

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Brian Till

Analyst: Calvin Fish

Pit Reporters: Dillon Welch, Matt Yocum

Live coverage of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship SportsCar Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Ontario gets underway this Sunday at noon ET on NBC and Peacock. The three-hour race features four WeatherTech SportsCar Championship car classes in competition: Grand Touring Prototype (GTP), Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3), GT Daytona (GTD), and GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO).

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., July 8 VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Peacock 11:40 a.m. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship SportsCar Grand Prix Qualifying Peacock 12:45 p.m. IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 120 Peacock 4 p.m. Sun., July 9 VP Racing SportsCar Challenge Race 2 Peacock 9:30 a.m. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship SportsCar Grand Prix NBC, Peacock Noon

PRO MOTOCROSS: SOUTHWICK NATIONAL

NBC and Peacock present the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship Southwick National at The Wick 338 this Saturday in Massachusetts at 1 p.m. ET. The season premiere on NBC will mark history for the series as Moto 1 of both the 450 Class and 250 Class will air on network television for the first time. Peacock will stream every moto from Southwick with uninterrupted coverage from 1-5:30 p.m. ET.

Jett Lawrence remained perfect in the 2023 Pro Motocross season and increased his winning streak to five with a victory in the 450 Class at RedBud last week for the most successful start in a division in series history. Rookie Haiden Deegan earned his first career win in the 250 Class to end the undefeated run by Hunter Lawrence and tighten the title fight.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday for the Southwick National gets underway at 10 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All live Pro Motocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

A record 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, inclusive of Supercross and Pro Motocross, will be presented across Peacock, NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2023, culminating with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final fueled by Monster Energy. The complete schedule can be found here.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Jason Weigandt

Analysts: Ricky Carmichael , James Stewart

Reporters: Will Christien, Jason Thomas

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC, CNBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., July 8 Pro Motocross – Race Day Live Peacock 10 a.m. Pro Motocross – Southwick National NBC, Peacock 1 p.m. Pro Motocross – Southwick National Peacock 3 p.m. Mon., July 10 Pro Motocross – Southwick National CNBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 2 a.m.

THE DALE JR. DOWNLOAD

The latest episode of The Dale Jr. Download features NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Matt Kenseth today at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Weekly and on-demand episodes of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast will stream exclusively on the platform, taking viewers table-side for unparalleled perspective, candid commentary, and insight from Dale Jr.

NBC Sports PR