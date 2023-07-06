Slim Jim® Snaps Into a Co-primary Position on the No. 47 Kroger Camaro at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the JTG Daugherty Racing team welcomes back Slim Jim® as co-primary of the No. 47 Kroger® Camaro at Atlanta Motor Speedway’s 1.54-mile oval for the 260-lap superspeedway style of racing.

“Slim Jim is a perfect snack for the race team with us being on the go all the time,” said Stenhouse Jr. “We’re looking forward to having a good weekend at Atlanta with the No. 47 Kroger / Slim Jim Camaro.”

Ahead of the race weekend, Stenhouse Jr. is signing autographs for NASCAR fans at Kroger located at 1524 Hwy 16 West, Griffin, GA from 3 PM to 4:30 PM ET at a big race-themed parking lot event. Included at the event will be a JTG Daugherty Racing show car and several samples for consumers to take home thanks to our family of Kroger Racing brands.



“It’s always great to see everyone that comes out to support us at the store appearances,” said Stenhouse Jr. “We hope to see you there.”

Atlanta Motor Speedway is the site where Stenhouse Jr. captured his very first NASCAR Cup Series pole award in 2013 and his best finish there is 10th-place. His most recent finish was 17th during a day race in March. Now, he’s looking forward to racing under the lights and adding to his Daytona 500 win, two top-five and five top-10 finishes this season.

“This race will be exciting for NASCAR, and I think the cars will look better under the lights and any time we bottom out obviously sparks will show,” said Stenhouse Jr. “For the fans, they will appreciate it being a night race because I’ve sat in the grandstands for a NASCAR Xfinity Series race, and the sun just beats down on the front straightaway grandstands for a long time. For the drivers, I’m sure the track will have more grip. So, we should be able to run closer together than we normally do. The summer race compared to the spring race is always a lot harder to get traction. So, I think the night race will help that.”

Live coverage of the Quaker State 400 on Sunday, July 9 starts at 7 PM ET on USA, PRN and SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio.

JTG Racing PR