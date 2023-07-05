Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Atlanta Motor Speedway

|
Chandler Smith, No. 16 Roofing Georgia Chevrolet Camaro
- Chandler Smith has made one NXS start at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
- Smith is currently fifth in 2023 NXS points standings with one win, four top fives and seven top-10 finishes.
"It's always nice to head back to my home state of Georgia for a race. I'm hoping that this time will be a bit different than the last one in Atlanta. We definitely have the speed to compete on superspeedways, but we didn't get to show that in the race in March. It's going to be really important for myself, Daniel and Justin to work together this weekend, so hopefully we get hooked up and stay together."
- Chandler Smith on Atlanta Motor Speedway