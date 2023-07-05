Atlanta 2 / Mid-Ohio Advance

Ryan Blaney: “I thought all of our cars were fast in the spring. Obviously, Joey won, but I think we qualified 1-2-3 and I think eight or nine of the top 10 in qualifying were Fords, so I look forward to going there. Hopefully, our cars are still as good there and it’s a night race, so hopefully the track still has similar grip to what we had. The first time we went there with the new configuration you didn’t know what to expect, but now I think we have a pretty good idea. I’m curious to see how the track ages. Hopefully, it’s aged well, and I think handling comes more and more into play.”