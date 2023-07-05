NASCAR, Premier Partners Launch New “Thank You, Fans” Campaign as Part of 75th Anniversary Celebration

NASCAR this week is launching a new national campaign called “Thank You, Fans” alongside its four Premier Partners – Busch Light, Coca-Cola, GEICO and Xfinity – celebrating the millions of dedicated followers fueling America’s No. 1 motorsport throughout its first 75 years and well into the future.

Led by a 30-second television spot that debuted during the first-ever NASCAR Chicago Street Race this past Sunday, ‘Thank You, Fans’ marks the first time the four Premier Partners have joined forces with the sanctioning body on an integrated marketing campaign. It will come to life throughout the next five weeks across a multitude of traditional, social and experiential marketing touchpoints ranging from fan-centric content features to giveaways and surprise-and-delight moments at track.

‘Thank You, Fans’ will include a national sweepstakes inviting fans to share their stories of becoming a NASCAR fan for a chance to win an all-expenses-paid, premium experience at NASCAR’s Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

“NASCAR fans are the most passionate and brand-loyal you’ll find in all of sports, and we simply would not be here without them,” said Michelle Byron, NASCAR senior vice president of partnership marketing. “Our incredible partners like Busch Light, Coca-Cola, GEICO and Xfinity have seen that passion firsthand throughout the years, and we’re ecstatic to come together to truly recognize our fans – new and old – for the energy and effort they put into NASCAR as we continue celebrating this milestone anniversary.”

Dubbed the “diamond experience” in honor of NASCAR’s 75th “diamond” anniversary, the sweepstakes grand prize package will treat one fan and a guest to the race weekend of a lifetime, including behind-the-scenes access and premium hospitality with unique elements from each Premier Partner. For more information and to enter the sweepstakes, fans can visit www.nascar.com/thankyoufans.

On the campaign’s opening weekend July 8 and 9, NASCAR Fan Rewards – the sanctioning body’s free loyalty program launched earlier this year – will award double points all weekend long for fans who check-in via the NASCAR.com leaderboard while watching NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, or CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races.

Throughout its run, ‘Thank You, Fans’ will be anchored by original social and digital content produced by NASCAR Studios, including a weekly video feature series highlighting the many unique fans at the racetrack. The content plan also includes messages of gratitude to the fans straight from their favorite drivers.

Additional surprise-and-delight moments will take place for fans at individual tracks throughout the campaign window, with ‘Thank You, Fans’ content and campaign elements coming to life in the NASCAR Experience midway activation at Richmond Raceway and Michigan International Speedway as well.

The NASCAR season rolls onto Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend. Fans can tune in to the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart this Sunday, July 9, at 7:00 p.m. ET on USA, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Tickets are available for purchase at www.nascar.com/tickets.

NASCAR PR