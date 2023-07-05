Goodyear Fast Facts -- Atlanta / Mid-Ohio

NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 19 – 260 laps / 400 miles

Atlanta Motor Speedway (1.54-mile oval) – Hampton, Ga.

Fast Facts for July 8-9, 2023



Tire: Goodyear Eagle 18-inch Superspeedway Radials



Set limits: Cup: 1 set for qualifying and 9 sets for the race

(8 race sets plus their qualifying set)



Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-5174; Right-side -- D-5188



Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,264 mm (89.13 in.); Right-side -- 2,278 mm (89.69 in.)



Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 20 psi; Left Rear -- 22 psi;

Right Front -- 52 psi; Right Rear -- 50 psi



Storyline – Atlanta winner will be Goodyear’s 2,000th Cup winner all-time: Every race is important for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, but this week’s NASCAR Cup event at Atlanta Motor Speedway will mark a special milestone for the tire maker. This Sunday’s victor will be the 2,000th in Goodyear’s long and storied history in the series. From the company’s first NASCAR premier series victory with Jim Reed at Darlington Raceway in 1959 to No. 1,000 with Jeff Gordon at Bristol Motor Speedway in 1995 to this weekend, it has been an impressive run. Goodyear ran its first NASCAR test in 1954 and has been the exclusive tire supplier in the Cup Series (as well as in Xfinity and Craftsman Truck) since 1997.

“We are extremely proud of our long-running association with NASCAR, and very happy to celebrate our 2,000th Cup winner this weekend at Atlanta,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “It’s amazing if you think about how much race tires have evolved over the decades. Back in the 1950s we were literally running street tires on stock cars. Through all the years and all the testing and development, we have worked with NASCAR and the best teams and drivers in the world to get where we are today. Most recently, moving to the 18-inch bead diameter tire in the Cup Series has been a massive project, and we have even advanced that with several developments since the beginning of last season. This weekend we will celebrate our 2,000th winner at Atlanta as we look forward to 2,000 more in the future.”



Notes – Goodyear returns to Atlanta on spring tire set-up: Being on the 18-inch bead diameter tire, NASCAR Cup teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Xfinity Series at Atlanta this week . . . this is the same combination of left- and right-side tires Cup teams ran at Atlanta in March . . . this is the only track at which these teams are scheduled to run either of these two Goodyear codes . . . with this 18-inch tire, and its lower profile sidewall, NASCAR Cup cars will not run inner liners in any of their tires in 2023.



NASCAR Xfinity Series -- Race No. 16 – 163 laps / 251 miles

Atlanta Motor Speedway (1.54-mile oval) – Hampton, Ga.

Fast Facts for July 8, 2023



Tire: Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Speedway Radials



Set limits: Xfinity: 4 sets for the event



Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-6124; Right-side -- D-6126



Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,225 mm (87.60 in.); Right-side -- 2,250 mm (88.58 in.)



Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 19 psi; Left Rear -- 19 psi;

Right Front -- 52 psi; Right Rear -- 48 psi



Notes – Fourth straight Atlanta race on this tire set-up for Xfinity teams: Being on 15-inch bead diameter tires, NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Cup Series at Atlanta this weekend . . . this is the same tire set-up Xfinity teams have run at Atlanta since the beginning of 2022 . . . as on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, Xfinity teams are required to run liners in all four tire positions at Atlanta . . . air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.



NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series – Race No. 14 – 67 laps / 151.29 miles

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (2.258-mile road course) – Lexington, Ohio

Fast Facts for July 7-8, 2023



Tire: Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Road Course Radials



Set limits: 5 sets for the event



Tire Code: D-6122 (same on all four tire positions)



Tire Circumference: 2,240 mm (88.19 in.)



Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 22 psi; Right Front -- 20 psi;

Left Rear -- 17 psi; Right Rear -- 17 psi



Notes – Trucks on standard Goodyear road course tire at Mid-Ohio: This is second straight year NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams have run at Mid-Ohio . . . as on all NASCAR road courses, Truck teams will run the same tire on all four tire positions . . . this is the same tire they ran at this course in 2022 . . . Truck teams these teams have already run this tire at COTA earlier this season, as well as on all their road courses in 2022 . . . as on all NASCAR road courses, teams will not run inner liners in their tires at Mid-Ohio.



Wet Weather Tires – Goodyear to bring wet weather tires to Mid-Ohio: Goodyear will bring its 15-inch wet weather radial tires to Mid-Ohio for the NASCAR Craftsman Trucks, should NASCAR determine that conditions warrant . . . teams will have 4 sets of wets available for the event, with a maximum of 3 sets for the race . . . Truck teams have run this wet weather tire in competition at both the Martinsville and North Wilkesboro short tracks this season . . . the last time Truck teams ran in the wet on a road course was at COTA in 2021 . . . in addition to the obvious difference of a tread pattern versus Goodyear’s dry weather “slick” tires, the “Goodyear” and “Eagle” lettering on the sidewalls of the wet weather tires is white, not the standard yellow.



