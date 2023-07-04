Thursday, Jul 06

Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Atlanta Race Advance

With just eight races remaining in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series regular season, it's time to bring in some heavy hitters to the track to help Daniel Suárez and his No. 99 Chevrolet team’s mojo as they push to secure one of the 16 playoff berths in the 10-race post-season tournament.

Who better to cheer on Suárez in Sunday night’s 400-mile race at Atlanta Motor Speedway than Daniel’s Amigos - one of the most rabid driver fan bases in the sport. 

If that isn’t enough, Suárez will drive the Quaker State Chevrolet in the “Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart.”

“It’s setting up to be the perfect weekend,” said Suárez whose Trackhouse Racing organization seeks its third consecutive victory after wins by Shane van Gisbergen on Sunday on the Chicago Street Course and Ross Chastain at Nashville Superspeedway on June 25.

“My Amigos are coming back to the track and we will have Quaker State who is also sponsoring the race so they will have tons of employees and customers there as well. I think we might get a lot of cheers at driver introductions this weekend.”

The guests from the Latino community will spend race afternoon with Suárez enjoying Mexican food, a Mariachi band, a deejay, and prize giveaways before going to the grandstands to watch the race on the 1.5-mile track that evening.

The program is a passion play for Suárez who has worked with Coca-Cola, Atlanta Motor Speedway and NASCAR to create the best day possible for his guests.

Daniel’s Amigos goes beyond explaining the sport, it’s about welcoming new fans by creating fandom on-ramps for those who are less familiar with the sport. It’s also about diversifying the image of what it is to be a NASCAR fan and allowing guests to see themselves as a part of the NASCAR family.

The Daniel's Amigos program began in 2019 with several events before pausing because of COVID in 2020. It held one event in 2021 and three events last year. The Amigos will make three 2023 appearances beginning Sunday, and at Charlotte and Homestead in October.

Daniel's Amigos were in the grandstands at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June 2022 when Suárez became the first Mexican driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race. After taking the checkered flag, the Monterrey, Mexico native called on the group to join him in victory lane as part of a raucous celebration of his first career victory.

The Amigos are a vocal bunch.

They won’t have any issues finding their hero on the racetrack Sunday night as his No. 99 sports the familiar Quaker State green paint scheme for the third time this season.

The company serves as primary sponsor on Suárez’s Chevrolet three times in 2023 but also maintains a technical alliance with the Trackhouse team and has branding on teammate Ross Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet and uniform.

The Quaker State brand also has a long history with NASCAR and has enjoyed unprecedented success with some of its top race teams. Quaker State motor oil has been in NASCAR drivers’ engines for more than 7 million on-track miles, and more than 170 victories by some of the most-recognized drivers. Quaker State motor oils have helped deliver championships at each of the three levels of NASCAR, including 10 NASCAR Cup Series Championships.

Suárez will spend Friday in Atlanta doing media work before appearance at the Hampton, Georgia Walmart at 2 p.m. Saturday to sign autographs.

His 2 p.m. EDT appearance is part of Quaker State's "Rev Up for the Race" parking lot party on Saturday (11 a.m.-4 p.m. EDT) featuring show cars, live music, free food, games and giveaways.

Later Saturday he will qualify then race on Sunday night.

He arrives at Atlanta after finishing 27th in the Cup Series’ first ever-street race in Chicago. Suárez was one of the fastest throughout the race finishing sixth and seventh in the first two stages. Trouble came at the beginning of the final stage when brake and steering issues combined with damage slowed his bid for victory.

The finish moved him to 17th in the standings just six points behind the 16th and final playoff spot.

The USA Network will televise Sunday’s Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart at 7 p.m. EDT. 
 

Daniel's Amigos Returns Sunday in Atlanta

What is Daniel's Amigos?

"Daniel's Amigos was just an idea. I always wanted to do something special for the Latinos, and was just trying to come up with ways to bring this community to the race track and give them a special, cool experience.

"After several conversations with Coca-Cola and NASCAR, we were able to make it happen in 2019 at Auto Club Speedway in California and it has just grown from here. It has taken a lot of work by Coca-Cola and NASCAR to make this happen, but I am super excited about it.

"Obviously, the highlight of the program was at Sonoma last year. We visited with them all morning and then when I was leading in the race and I could see them waiving their flags. That was one of the best moments of my life.

"They joined me in victory lane and that was amazing."

Why Daniel's Amigos?

"This is my way to give back for all the support over the years. We want to make the Amigos feel at home at a NASCAR race, and when they feel at home, I feel at home."

Thoughts on Atlanta?

"Obviously, you know what is going on off the track, so you know it is an important weekend for us. On the track we have lots of work to do. We have run well at Atlanta. I think both Trackhouse cars had finished in the top five until the March race. We were looking good but got caught up in a wreck. That's the secret here, survival. Avoid the wrecks and we'll have a good finish Sunday."

Trackhouse Racing PR

