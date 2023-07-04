Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Atlanta Race Advance

“It’s setting up to be the perfect weekend,” said Suárez whose Trackhouse Racing organization seeks its third consecutive victory after wins by Shane van Gisbergen on Sunday on the Chicago Street Course and Ross Chastain at Nashville Superspeedway on June 25.

“My Amigos are coming back to the track and we will have Quaker State who is also sponsoring the race so they will have tons of employees and customers there as well. I think we might get a lot of cheers at driver introductions this weekend.”

The guests from the Latino community will spend race afternoon with Suárez enjoying Mexican food, a Mariachi band, a deejay, and prize giveaways before going to the grandstands to watch the race on the 1.5-mile track that evening.

The program is a passion play for Suárez who has worked with Coca-Cola, Atlanta Motor Speedway and NASCAR to create the best day possible for his guests.

Daniel’s Amigos goes beyond explaining the sport, it’s about welcoming new fans by creating fandom on-ramps for those who are less familiar with the sport. It’s also about diversifying the image of what it is to be a NASCAR fan and allowing guests to see themselves as a part of the NASCAR family.

The Daniel's Amigos program began in 2019 with several events before pausing because of COVID in 2020. It held one event in 2021 and three events last year. The Amigos will make three 2023 appearances beginning Sunday, and at Charlotte and Homestead in October.

Daniel's Amigos were in the grandstands at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June 2022 when Suárez became the first Mexican driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race. After taking the checkered flag, the Monterrey, Mexico native called on the group to join him in victory lane as part of a raucous celebration of his first career victory.

The Amigos are a vocal bunch.

They won’t have any issues finding their hero on the racetrack Sunday night as his No. 99 sports the familiar Quaker State green paint scheme for the third time this season.

The company serves as primary sponsor on Suárez’s Chevrolet three times in 2023 but also maintains a technical alliance with the Trackhouse team and has branding on teammate Ross Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet and uniform.

The Quaker State brand also has a long history with NASCAR and has enjoyed unprecedented success with some of its top race teams. Quaker State motor oil has been in NASCAR drivers’ engines for more than 7 million on-track miles, and more than 170 victories by some of the most-recognized drivers. Quaker State motor oils have helped deliver championships at each of the three levels of NASCAR, including 10 NASCAR Cup Series Championships.

Suárez will spend Friday in Atlanta doing media work before appearance at the Hampton, Georgia Walmart at 2 p.m. Saturday to sign autographs.

His 2 p.m. EDT appearance is part of Quaker State's "Rev Up for the Race" parking lot party on Saturday (11 a.m.-4 p.m. EDT) featuring show cars, live music, free food, games and giveaways.

Later Saturday he will qualify then race on Sunday night.

He arrives at Atlanta after finishing 27th in the Cup Series’ first ever-street race in Chicago. Suárez was one of the fastest throughout the race finishing sixth and seventh in the first two stages. Trouble came at the beginning of the final stage when brake and steering issues combined with damage slowed his bid for victory.

The finish moved him to 17th in the standings just six points behind the 16th and final playoff spot.

The USA Network will televise Sunday’s Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart at 7 p.m. EDT.