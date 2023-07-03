Three-time Australian Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen became the first driver in over 50 years to win in their first career start in the Cup series.



Gisbergen made NASCAR history by becoming the first driver to win on a street course in the premier series of NASCAR.



“This was so cool,” Shane van Gisbergen told NBC Sports post-race. “This is what you dream of. Hopefully I can come and do more.”



With his win on Sunday, van Gisbergen becomes the first driver since Johnny Rutherford to win in their first career start. Rutherford won in 1963 in a Daytona qualifying race.



For Trackhouse Racing, Sunday’s win marks Trackhouse’s second win in a row. Shane van Gisbergen drove this weekend for Trackhouse Racing in their Project 91 entry.



Sunday’s race which was originally scheduled for 100 laps was shortened to 75 laps due to incoming darkness. Before the checkered flag flew there would be another overtime finish, which added an additional four laps of caution flags.



Rounding out the top five were Justin Haley in second, Chase Elliott in third, Kyle Larson in fourth and Kyle Busch in fifth.



Justin Haley, who finished runner up to van Gisbergen marked his best result on a road course in the Xfinity Series.



Kyle Busch, who finished fifth on Sunday, had to overcome an early crash into the Turn 6 tire barriers.



Chase Elliott, who finished third reacted to van Gisbergen’s win on Sunday. “He was in a league of his own,” Chase Elliott told the media following his third place finish. “In my opinion, he put on a really big time clinic qualifying race



Rounding out the top five were: Michigan McDowell in sixth, Joey Logano in seventh, Ty Gibbs in eighth, Chris Buescher in ninth



Sunday’s race at the Chicago street course started on a wet course after nonstop rain throughout the day.



The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 9th at 7:00 p.m. Eastern



Stage 1 Winner: Christopher Bell

Stage 2 Winner: Christopher Bell

Race Winner Shane van Gisbergen