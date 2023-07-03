Sunday, Jul 02

RCR NCS Race Recap: Chicago Street Race

RCR NCS Race Recap: Chicago Street Race NK Photography Photo

Strong, Top-Five Day For Austin Dillon and The No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Team Stalled By Late-Race Incident

 

36th

29th

28th

“Unfortunate ending to an exciting day for the No. 3 Get Bioethanol team. Road racing has never come easy to me, but the work and effort has started to show up. I’m proud of the fight today. We showed speed, and put ourselves in position to give it a shot. As far as clipping the wall, I knew it would be an issue. I even talked about coming to this place knowing you can’t peak out to get more air. In this instance, I didn’t feel like I peaked out. I just had my car setup for an early apex. It was turning and caught the wall. Thankful for our partners at Get Bioethanol. We had the green machine rolling pretty good. We will keep fighting.”

 

-Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch And The No. 8 3Chi Chevrolet Team Use Pit Strategy To Score Top-Five Finish in The Chicago Street Race
 

5th

18th

5th

“We gave everything we had for the 3CHI Chevy today. We had a good top-five finish, a solid run. I wanted more, obviously, but was just trying to maintain and come home with a good top-five at the end. It was just slick as ice to start. You’re trying to brake as hard as you can, as deep as you can, into these turns but yet as soft as you can so you don’t lock up tires. That was my issue getting into Turn 6. I just overstepped it a little bit and got the rears locked up and could never get it back under control the whole way in. It was a bit treacherous, but I just got locked up and couldn’t get it back and slid off the track into the tires. Thankfully we didn’t have too much damage. We were able to come in and fix it, get back rolling and work on passing some guys. We were able to pull a different card on strategy. We played that option and it worked in our favor.”

 

 

 -Kyle Busch

