Transcript: Justin Haley - Pit Road Interview - Chicago Street Course

Q. Justin Haley had the unenviable task of trying to hold off a three-time Supercars champion with 16 lap less fresh tires. Talk us through final laps there.

JUSTIN HALEY: Yeah, it was tough. I put it in the tire barrier yesterday and we stayed up all night, I stayed with the guys through the rain and rewrapped this thing, put a new body on it, and Benesch came on for this weekend.

Obviously congrats to Project91. It sucks, obviously, where we are right now we don't have a -- we aren't in position to win every week, so coming that close obviously is not what you want.

But just really proud of everyone at Kaulig Racing and what an awesome event. Can't wait to come back next year.

Q. Once your crew chief, Trent, told you you were okay on fuel, what clicked in your head to try and go get it because you had no idea where Van Gisbergen was?

JUSTIN HALEY: I mean, I was really struggling under the braking zones. Felt like I could get off the corner better than anyone, but, I mean, what are you going to do? He had 16 lap fresher tires.

Just strategy, and I feel like I put us behind yesterday putting it in the tire barrier, and then from there it just kind of trickles and whatnot.

But what is there to be disappointed about, you know? We'll go to Atlanta next week, try our best. Appreciate Kaulig Racing, Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice, for giving me this opportunity and try to make the best of it.

NASCAR PR