Burton Qualifies 32nd On Chicago Street Course

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang are set to start 32nd in Sunday’s Grant Park 220 on the streets of Chicago.

Burton took that spot with a lap at 87.264 miles per hour over the 12-turn, 2.2-mile course on Saturday afternoon.

The Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang was faster in qualifying than in a practice session earlier in the day with a best lap at 85.850 mph. He posted that speed on the ninth of 20 laps run in practice.

Sunday’s 100-lap, 220-mile race is scheduled to start just after 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 Eastern), with TV coverage on NBC. Stage breaks are planned for Laps 20 and 45.

WBR PR