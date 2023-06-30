Friday, Jun 30

Wendy’s Brings Home the Bacon at the Chicago Street Race

To drive home that the Wendy's® Baconator® is first place worthy, Wendy's is once again teaming up with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and NASCAR driver Noah Gragson to bring home the bacon at the first-ever NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend. Gragson's No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro will be transformed into the boldest and beefiest car on the track – nicknamed the "The Baconator" after the fan-favorite and iconic Wendy's Baconator. Paying homage to Wendy's signature half-pound of fresh beef**, American cheese, and crispy Applewood smoked bacon, fans can expect bacon, bacon and more bacon zooming around the first-of-its-kind track and throughout the city from July 1 - 2.

 "A race as iconic as the first-ever Chicago Street Race deserves an iconic showing, and as a brand that knows a thing or two about Bacon Cheeseburgers, we know bacon makes everything better," said Carl Loredo, Global Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "Together with our friends at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and Noah Gragson, we'll give NASCAR fans and the city of Chicago a taste of the best with the 'The Baconator.' Look out for No. 42 and you'll see a best-in-class driver, repping best-in-class bacon."

For fans watching the action from home, Wendy's is teaming up with DoorDash to bring the Baconator straight to your door! (To be clear – the hamburger, not the car, but wouldn't that be cool?!) From July 1 through July 3, all DoorDash customers can enjoy a FREE Breakfast Baconator® or Baconator with any purchase worth $20 or more on DoorDash.* Place your order on DoorDash and leave the driving to the pros! Want even more bacon? Say less. At Wendy's, we're always Baconating – from the AM until midnight or later***, Wendy's is here for all of your bacon cravings.

Check out the Wendy's app to rack up rewards and be the first to know about in-app offers.

