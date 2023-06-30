Wendy’s Brings Home the Bacon at the Chicago Street Race

To drive home that the Wendy's® Baconator® is first place worthy, Wendy's is once again teaming up with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and NASCAR driver Noah Gragson to bring home the bacon at the first-ever NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend. Gragson's No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro will be transformed into the boldest and beefiest car on the track – nicknamed the "The Baconator" after the fan-favorite and iconic Wendy's Baconator. Paying homage to Wendy's signature half-pound of fresh beef**, American cheese, and crispy Applewood smoked bacon, fans can expect bacon, bacon and more bacon zooming around the first-of-its-kind track and throughout the city from July 1 - 2.
For fans watching the action from home, Wendy's is teaming up with DoorDash to bring the Baconator straight to your door! (To be clear – the hamburger, not the car, but wouldn't that be cool?!) From July 1 through July 3, all DoorDash customers can enjoy a FREE Breakfast Baconator® or Baconator with any purchase worth $20 or more on DoorDash.* Place your order on DoorDash and leave the driving to the pros! Want even more bacon? Say less. At Wendy's, we're always Baconating – from the AM until midnight or later***, Wendy's is here for all of your bacon cravings.
Check out the Wendy's app to rack up rewards and be the first to know about in-app offers.