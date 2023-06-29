Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Chicago

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on racing in downtown Chicago: "I think it's going to be a great thing for our sport. It will be cool to be able to race right in the middle of a major city. Without having been there yet, it's difficult to judge the racetrack itself, but it will be a great opportunity to bring our race into the urban areas of Chicago. It (Chicago) is such an awesome city. It should be a good time. I look forward to that event the most."



Cliff Daniels, crew chief of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on preparing for the inaugural race at the Chicago Street Course: "There are a lot of unknowns going into this weekend. I certainly think it's going to be a great event. It's amazing that we are running the actual street course in the simulator, and one doesn't even exist yet. The streets of Chicago are still open, business is running as usual and we won't even have a racetrack until Friday night. The fact that we are able to do that speaks volumes to where technology is in the sport. We certainly have tried to anticipate what to look for and what the track is going to provide. Going into the weekend, there could be some scenarios where there is excitement about what is going on on-track. Hopefully, we are on the better end of those things and just have a clean race. If we do that, we should be in good shape by the end of it."



Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on how he views the Chicago Street Course from an event perspective: "That’s a good question. I think it depends on which hat you’re wearing. If you’re wearing a competitor’s hat - for me, it’s us going up there and trying to put ourselves in position to win. From a fan standpoint, you’re tapping into a part of the country that I think has a lot of race fans, a lot of NASCAR fans, but into city limits that a lot of those people might not have typically come out to Joliet or somewhere up there. For them, I think it’s about it being a good event and it being exciting for them. There's a lot of stuff going on for them and they feel like they’re at the event. That needs to feel like the event that weekend over a (Chicago) Cubs game or whatever it may be. I think that will make it successful from a promoter’s standpoint. From the racing side, I don’t think I have to leave the racetrack and think – oh wow, that was a really great race for it to be successful to the viewership or the people that show up in attendance."



Alan Gustafson, crew chief of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on how experience plays a role in preparing for the Chicago Street Course: "I don't think you can comment too much about it as far as the competition side goes because you just don't know. You want versatility but with the format, you don't have the opportunity to really adjust. You just have to try and find places and corners from different tracks that you think may apply. You use that information to try and put it together and have something reasonable to go there and run with. It's just super hard to do anything besides lean on some of your experience and some tracks that have similar styles of corners."



William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on using iRacing to prepare for the Chicago Street Course: "I think Sunday’s race will be interesting for sure and I’m excited about it. I know we raced on this layout on iRacing during the pandemic and since then a few changes have been made. We’ve used the simulator since then to really prepare for the Chicago Street Course. I also have relied on my eSports team. They’re good about really learning the intricacies of the tracks and being able to show me what they’ve learned or found. They raced on Tuesday night, so their feedback is helpful as well as I prepare to get on track for the first time Saturday.”



Rudy Fugle, crew chief of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on what he expects at Chicago: "I don’t know what to expect this weekend for the Chicago Street Course but then again, no one does. It’s almost a bit more calming to know we’re all in the same boat when it comes to this race. With there being limited track time on Saturday, we’re kind of set on what we have, but there’s still some room for adjustments. We’ll use our previous road course notes and the notes we get from sim work, but there’s nothing really else to compare this course to. I think it makes for extra excitement not only on the track but also for us on the team side to see where our preparation stacks up against the competition.”



Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on going to the Chicago Street Course for the first time: "I think it will be interesting. We have experience on road courses, but nothing as tight and technical as Chicago. I think track position will be key this weekend, so we will do all we can in the simulators to get a feel for what we think we need, use our notes from road courses and go try to compete this Sunday."



Blake Harris, crew chief of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on preparing for a new track: "There’s a lot of variables – you have to be prepared for everything. Unfortunately, it’s an impound practice and qualifying, so you are kind of locked in with what you have. We have a lot of good details and information in our notebooks for road course stuff, so it’s really just trying to pick and choose what is going to be most applicable to this race."