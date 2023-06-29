Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chicago Street Race Advance

After Sunday night's victory at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, Ross Chastain arrives in Chicago for the NASCAR Cup Series' inaugural street race looking to make it two wins in a row as well as make a little history.

He'd like nothing better than to park his No. 1 UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Chevrolet in victory lane and let those images and videos live forever in the history books.

"How cool would that be," laughed Chastain. "Everyone remembers Jeff Gordon winning the first Brickyard 400. I'd love to be the driver that wins the first street race in Chicago."

It won't be easy.

The Chicago Street Course is a 12-turn, 2.2-mile track that takes the series down Lake Shore Drive and along Lake Michigan. Jamming 37 Cup cars on the streets of Chicago is going to make for some interesting race moments to the say the least.

While the racing is an unknown, the images from the track will feature many of the familiar sites of Chicago. Just like Chastain's Chevrolet.

His car will carry the traditional AdventHealth paint scheme, but for this race the hood is adorned with UChicago Medicine AdventHealth facilities. The two organizations launched a joint venture to provide academic medicine to the western Chicago suburbs.

Chastain will visit two UChicago Medicine AdventHealth facilities on Friday afternoon - UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Bolingbrook and UChicago Medicine AdventHealth La Grange. UChicago Medicine AdventHealth is also the Official Health Care Provider of the Chicago Street Course.

Sunday’s race marks AdventHealth’s sixth and final race of the 2023 season. The Altamonte Springs, Fla., company first partnered with Chastain in 2020 when he was a part-time driver in the Cup Series.

"AdventhHealth has been a huge supporter of my career and I'd love to repay that support with a win in Chicago," said Chastain. "Without their backing I don't know where I would be today. I have gotten to know a lot of people across the country with AdventHealth and really appreciate our relationship."

A win Sunday in the historic Chicago race will surely draw the emotional reaction from Chastain and his Trackhouse Racing teammates just as it did Sunday night when the team celebrated at Nashville.

It capped a stellar weekend that saw Chastain earn his first pole award on Saturday and then he then led 99 laps Sunday in route to his third career victory. The win earned Chastain a spot in the playoffs that begin on Sept. 3 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Each victory in the nine remaining regular season races will add to his playoff points that he hopes will propel him to the championship race in Phoenix on Nov.5.

NBC will broadcast Sunday's street race at 5:30 p.m. EDT. Chastain's No. 1 car will carry the UChicago Medicine AdventHealth in-car camera during the broadcast.