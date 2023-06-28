Christopher Bell - No. 20 CRAFTSMAN Racing for a Miracle Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Chicago Street Race

No. 20 CRAFTSMAN Racing for a Miracle Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

CHICAGO STREET RACE : The Grant Park 200 will mark the first street-course race in NASCAR Cup Series’ 75-year history. The race will consist of a 12-turn 2.2-mile course on the streets of downtown Chicago.

The Grant Park 200 will mark the first street-course race in NASCAR Cup Series’ 75-year history. The race will consist of a 12-turn 2.2-mile course on the streets of downtown Chicago. CRAFTSMAN RACING FOR A MIRACLE : The No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD will carry a special scheme this weekend honoring the 17 th year of Stanley Black & Decker supporting the Racing for a Miracle program alongside the Ace Hardware Foundation. The program has donated more than $1.7M over the years to Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals around the country.

The No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD will carry a special scheme this weekend honoring the 17 year of Stanley Black & Decker supporting the Racing for a Miracle program alongside the Ace Hardware Foundation. The program has donated more than $1.7M over the years to Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals around the country. A MILLION REASONS TO CHEER FOR BELL: CRAFTSMAN has pledged to donate $1 million to CMN Hospitals through the Ace Hardware Foundation if Bell wins NASCAR’s inaugural Chicago Street Race on July 2 nd .

CRAFTSMAN has pledged to donate $1 million to CMN Hospitals through the Ace Hardware Foundation if Bell wins NASCAR’s inaugural Chicago Street Race on July 2 . JUNIOR CREW MEMBERS: Bell’s car will feature 10 unique hand-colored stars by children from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago. Each star represents a proud moment where they felt like a star. These kids will be honorary crew members and ride along with Bell in Chicago.

Bell’s car will feature 10 unique hand-colored stars by children from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago. Each star represents a proud moment where they felt like a star. These kids will be honorary crew members and ride along with Bell in Chicago. NASHVILLE RECAP: Bell qualified 22 nd but was able to make up ground over long green flag runs, racing his way up to ninth to close out stage one. Bell finished stage two second and ultimately crossed the finish line seventh when the checkered flag waved as the handling shifted to loose in the final stage of the race.

Bell qualified 22 but was able to make up ground over long green flag runs, racing his way up to ninth to close out stage one. Bell finished stage two second and ultimately crossed the finish line seventh when the checkered flag waved as the handling shifted to loose in the final stage of the race. RACE INFO: The Grant Park 220 at the Chicago Street Race begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 2, 2023. The race will be broadcast live on NBC, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “It’s going to be a bunch of risk management, we know that in order to produce the best lap you are going to have to charge the braking zones as hard you as can, you are going to have to push your exits as close to the wall as you can but there is going to be a lot of risk there in doing that. It’s certainly going to be a huge risk management thought process going into practice and qualifying. There’s no margin for error, you are against the wall every corner of every lap. It’s going to be a race of survival but it will be interesting to see how it plays out.”

Bell’s 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 17 1 5 10 0 209 10.6 12.7

Bell’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 125 5 26 53 4 900 14.6 16.1

JGR PR