GEARWRENCH Racing: Kevin Harvick Chicago Street Race Advance

Racing on the streets of Chicago is a bold move for NASCAR. Even though the racing is an unknown, can you appreciate the scope and scale of the event? “I look back at the Busch Clash last year at the L.A. Coliseum and, before we left for that race, everybody thought it was going to be a complete joke and we thought we were going to look like complete fools, but it was probably the best event of last year. When you look back at that and you remember how much fun you had in the car, and you see the way it was perceived and the way the racing was and everything that happened, it was a phenomenal way to kick off our season. Chicago’s obviously a huge market for anything with all the people and eyeballs, and I’m all for events, great events – I love great events – and Chicago is going to be an event. It’s in a great setting, and I think everybody’s looking forward to the challenge of the course and trying to do everything we need to do to put on a good show. Whether you have a good race or not, the event is almost made before you get started.” Typically, a NASCAR Cup Series race is in a rural area, simply because the footprint of a NASCAR track is so big. The Chicago Street Race brings an event to the doorstep of a lot of new fans. How important is that to the growth of NASCAR? “The race is going to be attended by a lot of new fans and really, for us, that’s what you want to do. This is an event that helps grow the sport and helps introduce new people to our sport and gives them an opportunity to see it in person. Really, once you get people to the racetrack in person, they’re not leaving because it’s a great experience. And when you can see the cars and hear the cars and take in all the smells of the engine and brakes and everything that goes with it, it’s much more intriguing in person. We get to show off our sport to a lot of people that probably wouldn’t necessarily drive all the way to Joliet or come to an event at another location. NASCAR has done a great job in creating an event, and with all the concerts and different things that are going on throughout the weekend, the amount of fans that show up should have a good time.” When you’re preparing to race on a track you’ve never been to before, you get acclimated by using a simulator. How helpful is the simulator when you don’t have that seat-of-the-pants feel? “For the most part, the simulator is basically for reference points and things that come with that particular racetrack. You’re able to sit in your own seat and have your own steering wheel and you’re just in a more realistic surrounding. It’s good for me just to get visuals of everything and be able to have everything memorized with the shift points before we get there.” You’re one of the very few drivers with street-racing experience – granted, that was back in 1998 and 1999 when you made two starts on the Los Angeles Street Circuit as part of the NASCAR Featherlite Southwest Tour. What do you remember about those races, and how did you approach racing on a street circuit? “I think the biggest thing that I remember about L.A. is one of the corners, you drove through a gutter and jumped out of it, and the crowns in the road and the unique nature of the way the track was laid out stood out. But it was unique and challenging all at the same time to try and do something that was different.” Even with Chicago being an unknown, what are your expectations for the race? “The racetrack is very narrow, and it’s going to evolve as the weekend goes just because you’re running on dirty asphalt. It’s really going to be a learning experience as we go through the weekend. The thing I love about races like this is they’re not just races, they’re events, and having an event like this in a great city like Chicago is something that I think will be great for our sport.” What do you think is going to be the most challenging part of the course? “All of it. It’s just narrow, and those 90-degree corners, and those long straightaways that lead into those 90-degree corners, those are really the two pieces that stick out to me. It’s a very challenging event for the car, and it will definitely test the braking system and the drivers to make sure they hit their marks. The passing will be difficult just because you’ll need to take some chances to put yourself in a position to make a move. It’s just trying to make sure that you keep yourself out of trouble, and qualifying will obviously be important. But as you go through the race, there’s just going to be things happening, and with the car being so forgiving, you can take chances and beat the car up some and not really have any penalties. Hopefully, that leads to excitement and we can put on a good show and have fun doing it.” Those 90-degree corners you mentioned – what kind of challenge do they represent? “The biggest challenge for the drivers is just going to be the reference points and not really knowing what’s on the other side if somebody gets spun out. The course is really narrow with walls on both sides, and most of us aren’t used to racing in that particular environment. There are some short straightaways, but there are a couple of really long straightaways that lead to those sharp corners and passing zones. There’s not a lot of runoff, so if you make a mistake, usually you’re going to hit something. It’ll be a challenge, but I think our guys will do a great job in adapting to the racetrack. Most of the time you talk about all the things that could go wrong and more things go right than go wrong just because we have a bunch of pros in the garage that work on the cars and drive the cars. We’ll figure it out and make it good.” How important will qualifying be? Do you envision it being like Formula One, where Sunday’s race is often won on Saturday by whoever gets the pole? “Qualifying is going to be important, but it’s definitely not going to be what it’s like in F1. There will be multiple yellow flags just with the type of course that it is, and with the pit stops and the strategy and everything that’ll go on, there will be opportunities to move up. I think with all the caution flags and the restarts and everything that’s going to happen, it’s going to get mixed up, so qualifying will still be important, but it won’t be F1-important.” Even though the Chicago Street Race is new, you have a strong history at Chicago, albeit 45 miles southwest of the city at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois. You won the inaugural race there in 2001 and then successfully defended that win by taking the checkered flag again in 2002. Does that make Chicago a special place for you no matter where you race? “For sure. That success at Chicago early in my career kind of established a fan base. We’ve always had a great following in Chicago, whether it’d be at the racetrack or with our fan club that we had through the years. Joliet was always a place that I enjoyed going to, and the racetrack evolved into this bumpy, kind of worn-out surface and we always had a lot of fun.” You have 60 career NASCAR Cup Series wins in your 23-year career, and wins No. 2 and No. 3 came at Joliet. What do you remember about those victories? “Chicago will be that special place because we won the inaugural race. And when we came back the second year, we had all kinds of drama. I think I spun out, and then we wound up on the right pit cycle, and wound up with the lead, and then we were able to keep the lead and beat Jeff Gordon at the end of the race. So Chicago’s always been a really good racetrack for me when we raced at the oval out in Joliet. I hope that trend continues and we can start off the inaugural street race with the same result. For me, that first particular race really kind of set the tone for the following and the fan base that I’ve been fortunate to have throughout the years in the Chicago area. Those fans have followed us all over. We’ve raced other vehicles throughout the Midwest and you see a lot of those people and they’ll come up and tell you that they were at those first races. We have a very loyal group of fans and I can’t wait to have this unique experience like we did way back in 2001 for the very first time.” TSC PR