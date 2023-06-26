RCR NCS Race Recap: Nashville Superspeedway

“Our No. 3 Huk Performance Fishing Chevrolet was definitely the best-looking car tonight at Nashville Superspeedway, but it was fight all weekend to get a decent finish. Our Richard Childress Racing team struggled to find the right balance this weekend. It started with practice on Friday. We tried different setups, but with practice during the day and the race at night we couldn't find what we needed in the car. During the race, we fought a tight-handling Chevrolet all night. There were times when the car improved from the adjustments we made on pit road, but with the long green flag runs and not many cautions we didn't get a chance to work on the car as much as we would like. At the end of the race, we didn't have any forward drive and our Chevy was too loose. To finish 13th after a long day shows that this Richard Childress Racing team never gives up.” -Austin Dillon