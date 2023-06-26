Monday, Jun 26

RCR NCS Race Recap: Nashville Superspeedway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Huk Chevrolet Team Fight Hard for 13th-Place Finish at Nashville Superspeedway
 

“Our No. 3 Huk Performance Fishing Chevrolet was definitely the best-looking car tonight at Nashville Superspeedway, but it was fight all weekend to get a decent finish. Our Richard Childress Racing team struggled to find the right balance this weekend. It started with practice on Friday. We tried different setups, but with practice during the day and the race at night we couldn't find what we needed in the car. During the race, we fought a tight-handling Chevrolet all night. There were times when the car improved from the adjustments we made on pit road, but with the long green flag runs and not many cautions we didn't get a chance to work on the car as much as we would like. At the end of the race, we didn't have any forward drive and our Chevy was too loose. To finish 13th after a long day shows that this Richard Childress Racing team never gives up.”

 

-Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch And The Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen Team Overcome Early Problems To Score A Ninth-Place Finish At Nashville Superspeedway
 

“We had a really good No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevy today at Nashville Superspeedway, but kept making mistakes again. We had a flat tire to begin the race that set us behind, but we were able to recover from that. After that, we sped on pit road, so that set us back. We got involved in that wreck on the frontstretch, so we had some damage. By that time, the sun had gone down and everybody had picked up speed and worked on their cars. It made it really hard to pass. It took us a long time to keep clawing and getting back up as far as we could. A top-10 is a good finish overall, but we definitely know there was more.”

 -Kyle Busch

RCR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

