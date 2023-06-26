RCR NCS Race Recap: Nashville Superspeedway

|
“We had a really good No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevy today at Nashville Superspeedway, but kept making mistakes again. We had a flat tire to begin the race that set us behind, but we were able to recover from that. After that, we sped on pit road, so that set us back. We got involved in that wreck on the frontstretch, so we had some damage. By that time, the sun had gone down and everybody had picked up speed and worked on their cars. It made it really hard to pass. It took us a long time to keep clawing and getting back up as far as we could. A top-10 is a good finish overall, but we definitely know there was more.”
-Kyle Busch