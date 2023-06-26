Monday, Jun 26

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Nashville Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, Jun 26 15
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Nashville Superspeedway NK Photography Photo

Noah Gragson, No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 30th

FINISH: 26th

POINTS: 32nd

Noah Gragson Post-Race Quote: "“It was a smooth day. Proud of the No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevy team’s effort. We brought the car home in one piece. A day like this is what we needed to build momentum on."
 

Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 23rd

FINISH: 8th

POINTS: 30th

Erik Jones Post-Race Quote: “It was a good day. We had a good No. 43 Allegiant Chevy. We were able to run up towards the top-10 all day, so just need to build on that. If you can be up there and running competitively, it gives you something to work on. Today was the first day in a while that I felt like we were in the ballpark and where we need to be, so that’s a good step. I’m proud of the effort, for sure. We’re getting the cars better and where we want them to be, and hopefully just get them a little bit more moving forward.”

LMC PR

