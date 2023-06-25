NCS: What to watch for in tonight’s Ally 400 from Nashville Superspeedeway

Hendrick at Nashville: In the two previous events at the track neither had a Hendrick driver start from the pole but in both events first by Kyle Larson in 2021 and in a rain delayed race in 2022 by Chase Elliott, Hendrick has gone on to victory lane in both previous events at Nashville.

However, tonight, William Byron will be the closest to the front starting from the fifth spot with last year’s winner missing out totally on the final round of qualifying to start in the 14th spot with 2021 winner Larson starting in seventh.

Elliott, with just 10 races remaining in the regular season, is still not locked into the post-season playoffs after his injury that sidelined him earlier in the season followed by a suspension following an incident at Charlotte.

Playoff picture: With 10 to go in the regular season 10 drivers so far have locked themselves into the post-season by virtue of their wins, Byron, Busch, Larson, Blaney, Bell, Hamlin, Logano, Reddick and Stenhouse have all locked themselves in. Six drivers including Chastain, Harvick, Buescher, Keselowski, Wallace and Bowman are all within distance to lock-in based on points, but no driver tonight can make that lock based on their position in points only.

Bowman, however, in the 16th and final spot and just three points above the cutline a new winner, an incident early on or a good finish by Suarez could knock Bowman out of the transfer.

Speaking of both Harvick and Elliott, one in on points the other totally out of it at this moment combined for half the wins in the final 10 regular season races in the 2022 season. Harvick was virtually out of it when a run at Michigan and Richmond with back-to-back wins would lock him in with Elliott kicking off the 10-race campaign with a win right here in Nashville.

Notes: Stewart-Haas Racing earlier this week announced the long-awaited replacement for Kevin Harvick who is retiring at the end of season with JR Motorsports driver, Josh Berry. Berry, a driver who didn’t come the traditional route and was late in life to the party at 32 years of age as a rookie in the series.

Berry, who started as a bank teller playing iRacing at nights would come to the attention of Dale Earnhardt Jr. through the platform before being given a chance to take over a late model and then promoted to the Xfinity Series.

Berry hasn’t been a stranger to the Cup Series this year after being called up on multiple occasions to take over the Hendrick drivers Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman while out on injuries and post a runner up finishing spot earlier in the season while subbing for Elliott at Richmond.

SHR wasn’t done there this week when they also announced a shake up in the crew chiefs with their Xfinity Series crew chief being promoted to the No. 14 car while the lead engineer for Almirola team would take over as the replacement for the No. 98 Xfinity Series team crew chief.

Tonight’s Ally 400 has also been moved up to 6:05 p.m CT (7:05 p.m. ET) due to potential weather in the area. The Ally 400 tonight is scheduled for 300 laps(399 miles) with stage breaks on 90, 185 and 300 on NBC with Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick starting from the front row when the green flag falls later on tonight.