Chastain/Trackhouse Racing Win First Pole Award

“This is a significant accomplishment for every man and woman as well as every corporate partner at Trackhouse Racing,” said Chastain whose No. 1 Worldwide Express Chevrolet will lead the field to the green flag Sunday.

“We have been to victory lane, but we’ve never been part of the Busch Light pole ceremony and that was one of our goals this season. We get to start first tomorrow and let’s hope we get to celebrate in victory lane after the race.”

The Justin Marks-owned Trackhouse team has three victories since its formation in 2021 as a single car team with Suárez. It added Chastain and the No. 1 team in 2022.

Chastain scored victories at Circuit of the America’s in Austin, Texas in March 2022 and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in April 2022. Suárez became the first Mexican (Monterrey) driver to a Cup Series race when he won at Sonoma (Raceway) in June 2022.

Suárez, who led the first group of qualifying will start 10th despite spinning and hitting the wall in the final round. NBC will broadcast Sunday's race at 7 p.m.