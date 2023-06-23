Draiver® Signs Primary Partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ and Erik Jones for NASCAR’s Inaugural Chicago Street Race

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ today announced a partnership with Draiver (pronounced DRAY-ver) as the primary partner on Erik Jones No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the NASCAR Cup Series inaugural Chicago Street Race on July 2.

Draiver is the industry’s most intelligent on-demand vehicle delivery company headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, with operations throughout the U.S., Canada, and South America. Founded by CEO Zarif Haque in 2013, Draiver introduced a revolutionary approach to moving vehicles through an advanced AI logistics platform and a fully insured independent driver network to deliver vehicles faster, safer, and more profitably. Today, the rapidly-scaling company has completed over a million vehicle moves while providing unprecedented visibility into the vehicle delivery process.

“It’s awesome to have Draiver on the No. 43 Chevrolet for the Chicago Street Course event,” said Jones. “This is a new event so there will be lots of eyes on this race and a new partner coming into the sport is just exciting overall. The paint scheme on the No. 43 is really neat and clean and will stand out on the track. A street course in NASCAR is new for everyone, so we hope to have a great showing for Draiver and our fans.”

“Bringing new partners to our team and into the sport is really critical for continued growth,” said co-owner Johnson. “There will be a lot of eyes on this race in Chicago and so it’s a great opportunity for Draiver to join the Club.”

“LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and Erik Jones value speed and innovation as much as we do,” said Haque. “As experts in smarter, faster vehicle movement, Draiver is perfectly aligned with NASCAR and their very first Chicago Street Race.”

The green flag drops on the inaugural NASCAR Chicago Street Course for 200 miles of street racing action on Sunday, July 2nd at 5:30pm ET. NBC, Peacock MRN Radio and SIRIUS XM Channel 90 are set to broadcast the event live.

LMC PR