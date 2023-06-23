RCR Race Preview: Nashville Superspeedway

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Nashville Superspeedway... Kyle Busch will make his third NASCAR Cup Series start at Nashville Superspeedway this weekend. Busch has completed all 600 possible laps in two previous races at the 1.333-mile facility and has led 64 total laps in those events. His best qualifying effort at Nashville Superspeedway is second in the inaugural Cup Series race in 2021. Busch has made 11 starts in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition at Nashville Superspeedway, owning two dominating victories (2009 and 2021). In 2009, Busch won from the pole, leading 173 of 225 laps. He scored his second Nashville Superspeedway victory in 2021 after leading 122 of 189 laps, marking his 100th Xfinity Series victory. A Stellar Season... Busch claimed a second-place finish in the most recent Cup Series race June 11 at Sonoma Raceway, earning his fifth top-five finish of the season. The driver of the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet has nine top-10 finishes in 16 starts entering Sunday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway. Busch also won Stage 2 at Sonoma, his second segment win of the season. Did You Know? In the last five Cup Series races, Busch has climbed up six positions in the regular season drivers championship point standings, gaining 67 points on the leader. He currently holds the sixth position in the standings, 29 points out of the lead. Strong Streak... Since their victory at Road America in 2022, the No. 8 team at Richard Childress Racing has racked up six Cup Series wins and four pole positions. Crew chief Randall Burnett is the winningest crew chief in the Cup Series during the last 35 races. The group also has won twice from the pole with two different drivers (Busch and Tyler Reddick) on two different tracks: WWT Raceway (oval) and Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course). Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty Presented by Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen... Cheddar’s is also the presenting sponsor of Season 3 of Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty. Season 3 will kick-off with a sit-down conversation between racing legends Petty and Kyle Busch as they take a ride in Busch’s 1969 Chevrolet Camaro to eat at Cheddar’s. The two discuss family, racing and Busch’s decision to move to a new team for the 2023 season. Tune in on Thursday, June 29, at 10 p.m. ET on the Circle Network for the premiere of Season 3 featuring this exciting conversation between two NASCAR legends. Then tune in every Thursday at 10 p.m. ET to see the incredible guests who will be participating in the third season. About Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen... Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is the homestyle casual dining restaurant where guests always Get a lot. For not a lot™. The restaurant offers a variety of scratch-made meals and generous portions served up in a warm, welcoming atmosphere – all at an unbelievable price. After being welcomed with a signature Honey Butter Croissant on the house, guests can enjoy signature entrées like hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, homemade Chicken Pot Pie and Fall-off-the-Plate Baby Back Ribs. Cheddar’s operates more than 170 restaurants in 28 states and employs more than 15,000 friendly and passionate team members. For more information or to locate the nearest restaurant, visit Cheddars.com. Fans can like or follow Cheddar’s on Facebook, Twitter , and Instagram. KYLE BUSCH QUOTES: What are the main things that you’ve learned about Nashville Superspeedway in two previous races? What are the main things you need from your car? “The big thing about Nashville Superspeedway is its different characteristics from other mile-and-a halves or mile-and-a thirds that we race on, which are primarily asphalt. Nashville is all concrete so that surface is definitely different than the rest and what transpires throughout a run with the tire wear and things like that is definitely interesting. The biggest things that you need to be fast at Nashville are good brakes, good stopping power, being able to get to the bottom of the track, turn the center of the corner, throttle up and exit out of the corner without being too tight or too loose. Being able to have a good car that can roll the bottom has been really good for me at Nashville over the years. A lot also depends on if they put resin down or spray the track with any traction compound, because that also changes whether you let the car move up the racetrack any or not.” Can you tell a significant difference between the concrete surface at Nashville Superspeedway versus other tracks like Dover Motor Speedway or Bristol Motor Speedway? “I don’t know that I can necessarily pick out the differences between the concretes at those tracks. I would say that they’re probably the most similar versus talking about worn-out Auto Club Speedway asphalt track versus a brand-new Atlanta Motor Speedway. Those are vastly different than each other, but with concrete I don’t think you can really tell much difference.”