Christopher Bell - No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Nashville Superspeedway

No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY: Christopher Bell will make his third NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday. Bell has earned back-to-back top-10 finishes in his two prior starts at Nashville.

The No. 20 will feature the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital logo on the lower hood and White Cap on the decklid and TV panel this weekend in Nashville. The White Cap and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital logos are featured to show the partnership between White Cap and DEWALT to support St. Jude in their effort to end childhood cancer. SPECIAL HELMET: Bell will run a special helmet this weekend that showcases artwork from Tyler, a St. Jude patient. The artwork on the helmet is from his time at St. Jude’s. Tyler will also be a special guest of DEWALT at the track this weekend. You can learn more about Tyler on St. Jude Inspire: https://www.stjude.org/inspire/blogs/perspectives/tyler-strength-of-survivor-spirit-of-hero.html

Bell qualified fourth at Sonoma and ran consistently inside the top 10 most of the day at the west coast road course and ultimately crossed the finish line ninth. JGR AT NASHVILLE: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has eight NCS starts at Nashville earning three top-10 finishes. JGR has competed in 46 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) races at the 1.33-mile track earning three wins, 15 top-five and 28 top-10 finishes.

RACE INFO: The Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 25, 2023. The race will be broadcast live on NBC, Sirius XM 90, and PRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “Nashville has one of the most unique surfaces on the circuit and is a big race for the DEWALT team. It’s important to get momentum headed into the second half of the season.”

Bell’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Nashville Superspeedway :

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 2 0 0 2 0 0 17.0 8.5

Bell’s 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 16 1 5 9 0 206 9.9 13.1

Bell’s Career NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 124 5 26 52 4 897 14.5 16.2

JGR PR