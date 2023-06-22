Morton Buildings Racing: Ryan Preece Nashville Advance

Back-to-back Nashville wins in the Truck Series in 2021 and 2022, and now you’re heading there for the Cup Series race. Your thoughts? “Yeah, I’m really looking forward to Nashville this weekend. It’s another one of those tracks that I’ve had circled on my calendar. I don’t know what made me perform so well in the Trucks, but the track has been really good to me. I’ve got a lot of confidence heading into the weekend and it’s a track that I’ve really emphasized with my team. I won with (crew chief) Chad Johnston in the 2021 Truck Series race, so we’ve worked together at the track already. These types of tracks have been stronger for us this season than our other programs, andI think this weekend will be strong for our 41 team.” What is it like racing on the concrete at Nashville? Is it similar to any other tracks on the schedule? “Nashville races are similar to a short track, which is right up my alley because short tracks are what I’ve done my entire career. But it’s also a mile-and-a-half track, so it’s a little bit bigger and it’s kind of got that little bit of an in-between. There’s a lot of shifting and different lanes, so that makes it an interesting track to race on. It’s also a night race this year, so I’m looking forward to that. I think you can compare it to a Bristol or Dover, and it is concrete but it doesn’t have as much banking in the corners. It’s a distinctive track and I’ve only been there twice, but we won those Truck races both times, so it’s a place I’ve enjoyed going to.” You have another new paint scheme this weekend with Morton Buildings on the No. 41. Can you explain your relationship with the company? “Morton Bulidings has been a huge supporter of mine and they’re an organization that I feel like I can really relate to. They’re all really good people who work extremely hard on their craft and create beautiful things for people. I know that firsthand because they built my race shop at my house and we’re actually working on an expansion now. I’m really excited to have them onboard my Ford Mustang this weekend in Nashville and I hope we bring home a win for them.” Coming off the sole off weekend of the season, do you feel like the break rejuvenated you and your team? “I mean, for me, I always want to be racing as much as I can, but I do appreciate the off weekend. It does give all of us an opportunity to either travel or just spend quality time at home. I got to do a lot of that and work on things that I might not have as much time to focus on during the weeks, usually. It was good, but I’m ready to get back to the track and back to racing. Our team has a lot to keep proving and we’re ready to do it, and I think Nashville is a great place to keep it going.” TSC PR