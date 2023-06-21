Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Nashville Superspeedway

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro Daniel Hemric has made two NXS starts at Nashville Superspeedway with an average finish of 15th.

Hemric currently sits 11th in the NXS standings and has earned one top five and six top-10 finishes. “Nashville is obviously a very important market for our sport. I am excited about what Nashville offers and the way NASCAR has gone about prepping the racetrack by giving us more lanes. It has been fun celebrating some really good times there for myself in the past. I used to watch races from Nashville as a kid. It has been fun to go back there and put on a race over the past two seasons. I look forward to doing it for the third year in a row. Your car needs to be good, and as a driver you have to be on top of it. Hopefully we can do that this weekend and have a good weekend.” - Daniel Hemric on Nashville Superspeedway