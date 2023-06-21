LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Nashville Superspeedway

About Black Rifle Coffee Company: Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) is a Veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life. To learn more about BRCC and save 25% off your first time purchase or subscription, visit Black Rifle Coffee Company and use the code “BRCCMOTOR” at checkout. Follow us on Instragram, Faceb ook, and YouTube, or subscribe to Coffee or Die's daily newsletter for updates.

Back to the track: Noah Gragson will return to the track this weekend after sitting out at Sonoma Raceway due to concussion-like symptoms. He was cleared to race on Wednesday and NASCAR has granted Gragson a playoff waiver.

Black Rifle is back: Black Rifle Coffee Company will make its third appearance on Gragson's No. 42 Chevrolet this weekend. The veteran-owned company began its relationship with Gragson in 2020. They were the primary paint scheme earlier this season at Circuit of the Americas, Charlotte Motor Speedway and for this weekend in Nashville. Additionally, the BRCC colors will appear on the No. 42 later this season at Daytona International Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway and for the season-finale in Phoenix.

See NG: Gragson will be at the Black Rifle Coffee Company display in the Fan Zone at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 25 at 12:00 pm local time signing autographs and handing out Black Rifle Coffee to fans.

Quoting Noah Gragson: "Nashville in one of my favorite cities so to race there is really cool. I'm feeling better and so happy to return this weekend. I'm thankful to Grant (Enfinger) for helping us out at Sonoma, it's very hard to step away, but I was able to rest and recover and I'm ready to get after it."