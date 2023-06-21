Leidos Expands on Promotional Partnership with NASCAR; Joins Chicago Street Race Weekend Festivities as an Official Event Partner

In addition to collaborating with NASCAR to send a lunar terrain vehicle (LTV) to the moon, Leidos, a Fortune 500® science and technology leader, and its Dynetics team will also play a major role in the inaugural Chicago Street Race Weekend as an Official Event Partner.

Fans attending the first-of-its-kind NASCAR weekend in downtown Chicago on July 1-2 will not only enjoy a festival-like atmosphere highlighted by unprecedented NASCAR racing, but they will also have the chance to see the future of space exploration, as Leidos’ LTV will be on full display throughout the weekend at the footprint and during Sunday’s broadcast on NBC.

Leidos will also have official presenting, marketing and promotional rights for both the NASCAR Cup Series’ Grant Park 220 and NASCAR Xfinity Series’ The Loop 121 races.

“There are so many synergies between Leidos and NASCAR, particularly in how we are pushing our respective boundaries through innovation,” said Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race President. “NASCAR’s partnership with Leidos represents a groundbreaking collaboration in advancing human space travel, and expanding our partnership to include an unprecedented NASCAR event weekend couldn’t make more sense.”

In addition to announcing an official partnership with NASCAR this spring, Leidos revealed its intention to compete in another moon race as part of NASA’s Artemis program by submitting its innovative and meticulously designed LTV for the next phase of lunar exploration. The LTV was unveiled during a special event at the Space Foundation’s 38th annual Space Symposium in April.

"We are thrilled to join NASCAR for the Chicago Street Race Weekend as an official partner, further aligning our efforts to pave the way for space exploration with the spirit of innovation and boundary-pushing embodied by NASCAR,” said Leidos Dynetics Group President Steve Cook. “This groundbreaking collaboration to build a Lunar Terrain Vehicle for NASA represents a fusion of space exploration and motorsports, demonstrating the limitless possibilities when technology and human ambition converge."

NASCAR PR