Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Nashville Advance

The California country songwriter was on season 6 of NBC's The Voice. Since then he has been writing songs and playing shows all over California. More recently, he moved to Nashville to pursue his dreams to become a country artist. He performed an acoustic set before the race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 23.

Lee's performance is an enhancement to the Trackhouse hospitality display at the team’s haulers intended to engage and entertain partners, fans and guests in the NASCAR Cup Series garage area. "It's neat to have a musician behind our haulers for everyone to enjoy, especially at Nashville since its the country music capital," said Chastain. "I hope everyone takes time to come by and listen to Taylor."

The third-year NASCAR Cup Series team will also display its four digital LED video boards on the back of the team haulers. The digital boards debuted at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in April and have the capability to include 4K videos of race highlights, sponsor and Trackhouse content along with rotating graphics of Suárez and Chastain for fans in the garage.

Chastain will likely take in the concert and video boards but he also has work to do Sunday as he pilots the familiar blue-and-black No. 1 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Camaro in the 400-mile race.

With 10 races remaining in the regular season, Chastain currently sits fourth in the point standings. A win would automatically lock him into the playoffs for his second consecutive season. Last year, he finished second in the championship standings.

Chastain has two Cup Series starts at Nashville which include a runner-up finish, and most recently a fifth-place result in the weather delayed race last year driving the No. 1 Chevy for Trackhouse.

Chastain spent the season's only off weekend honing his racing craft by participating in a vintage sports car race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This week he's participating in the Goodyear tire test at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Saturday, Chastain will watch younger brother Chad Chastain participate in the Xfinity Series race driving the No. 91 for DGM Racing. It marks the younger Chastain's third Xfinity race this season.

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains.

NBC will broadcast Sunday night's Nashville race at 7 p.m. EDT as it begins its coverage for the remainder of the season.