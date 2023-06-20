Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops/Fleetguard Ford Team Nashville Superspeedway Competition Notes

|
TEAM AND RACE NOTES:
After a weekend off, Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team head to the Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway. The Love’s Travel Stops colors return this weekend and will be joined by the Fleetguard brand, a partner of Love's and Speedco, for the 300-lap race.
Fleetguard, a global leading filtration brand within the Atmus Filtration Technologies portfolio, offers a full suite of filtration products for nearly all makes of vehicles and equipment across the truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine and power generation vehicle, and equipment markets.
With a focus on advanced design and high-quality performance, Fleetguard heavy-duty filters give customers the ultimate protection for all their equipment. With availability in more than 45,000 independent aftermarket retail outlets globally, including approximately 5,800 locations in North America, Fleetguard products are available where customers need them and are backed by the competitive Fleetguard warranty.
Track activity will begin on Friday with practice at 5:30 p.m. ET. Qualifying will take place on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET. Sunday’s 400-mile race is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET on NBC.