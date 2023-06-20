Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops/Fleetguard Ford Team Nashville Superspeedway Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES After placing seventh at the Sonoma Raceway, McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops/ Fleetguard team are looking for their third consecutive top-10. The team last did that to start the 2021 season. Just as important, McDowell and the team are looking to close the gap to the top-16 in the championship driver standings. McDowell sits 19th and the gap between 16th and 19th is only a mere 14 points. McDowell hopes to improve on his 13th-place finish at the track last year. His best in two starts in at the track. CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETTERSON “We have speed, plain and simple. We have proved that with our performances at these different tracks. But the mile-and-a-half tracks are still our biggest challenge at times. But, we have a lot of confidence right now and hopefully we can continue to capitalize on that.” DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL “Nashville was good to us last year. We ran strong, scored some stage points and finished 13th. It is definitely something we can build on. We keep getting better and better each time we return to this track. “We want to continue to be consistent and get good finishes. It’s a tight battle right now and we can’t afford any mistakes. We just have to execute.”