Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Nashville Race Advance

Daniel Suárez:

What is going to happen in these next 10 races?

"There are a lot of things still to happen. We have a lot of wildcard races coming up like the Chicago Street Circuit, road courses, things like that. I think we will be OK. We are getting better and better. Points wise we are about the same as we were last year, but speed wise we are probably a bit better. Our challenge has been execution this year. We have been fast at 90-percent of the tracks."

Are you thinking about points and playoffs?

"No, I try not to even think about those things. My belief is if you focus on today, not tomorrow or next week or next year, then everything will take care of itself. If we run good Sunday and follow it up with more good runs then we will be fine playoff and points wise."

How do the short practice times impact race weekends?

"When you have limited practice there are two things that matter. The drivers don't have much time to familiarize themselves with the track and you have little time to make major setup changes. That's why you see drivers entering the Xfinity, truck and ARCA races some weekends. We also put a lot of time in the simulator back at the shop. As for making changes, the winning car usually shows up at the track that way. We put a lot of work into getting the car right before we get to the track. You can make changes at the track, but it it's the work at the shop that matters most."