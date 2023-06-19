Serial 1 Premium E-Bikes Kicks Off Additional Race Sponsorships at Nashville Superspeedway, Watkins Glen and Homestead-Miami Speedway for Gilliand

“We’ve been impressed with Todd (Gilliland) and the Front Row Motorsports team in our short time together,” said Dion Reif, Chairman, and Chief Operating Officer, Serial 1. “We want to keep the relationship pedaling forward and continue to grow with Todd. We knew the team had some openings, and now we are stepping up to fill those for him and the team. “In addition, we wanted to show our commitment to NASCAR and its loyal fans by celebrating 75 years of NASCAR together,” continued Reif. “Starting today, and thru Sunday’s race, any fan that places an order on Serial1.com using code “NASCAR75” will get an instant $750 off any of our Premium Serial1 E-Bikes!” Gilliland is proud to have Serial 1 Premium E-bikes return to the team. “I really want to thank Serial1.com and their network of dealers for their continued partnership of our race program,” said Gilliland. “We all feel that we are hitting our stride with our program and now have the support to put all our concentration on the track where it belongs. I am excited to see what we can do the remainder of the season.” The decision to create the independent Serial 1 brand in 2020 represents the best of two worlds—an innovative arrangement that combines Harley-Davidson’s leadership in two-wheel electric propulsion with the agility and autonomy of a new brand dedicated exclusively to the E-Bike product and customer. The brand is proud to back Gilliland at the additional tracks. Fans can learn more about Serial 1 online at www.serial1.com. Dealers interested in our nationwide network can apply at Serial1.com Dealer inquiries. They can also be kept up to date on Twitter at @Serial1Cycles, Instagram at @Serial1Cycles, and you can follow Serial 1 on Facebook.