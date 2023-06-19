Tuesday, Jun 20

Serial 1 Premium E-Bikes Kicks Off Additional Race Sponsorships at Nashville Superspeedway, Watkins Glen and Homestead-Miami Speedway for Gilliand

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) has now completed its partnership schedule for Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford Mustang with the help of Serial1.com Premium E-Bikes. The Serial1 Premium E-Bike brand is inspired by the entrepreneurial vision of Harley-Davidson founders- and the revolutionary impact of their first motorcycle affectionately referred to as “Serial Number One.”

 

Serial 1 Premium E-Bikes will again partner with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and the No. 38 Ford Mustang team this weekend at the Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway This will be the third race for Serial 1 Premium E-Bikes on the No. 38 Ford driven by sophomore driver Todd Gilliland.

 

Serial 1 also announced they will partner with Gilliland and the team later this summer at both the Watkins Glen (N.Y.) road course and at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway. The partnership will include fan-related promotions to thank all the loyal racing fans.

 

Serial 1 began their partnership earlier this season at both the Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. Gilliland has finishes of 11th and 15th with Serial1.com on the side of the No. 38.
 
 

“We’ve been impressed with Todd (Gilliland) and the Front Row Motorsports team in our short time together,” said Dion Reif, Chairman, and Chief Operating Officer, Serial 1. “We want to keep the relationship pedaling forward and continue to grow with Todd. We knew the team had some openings, and now we are stepping up to fill those for him and the team.

 

“In addition, we wanted to show our commitment to NASCAR and its loyal fans by celebrating 75 years of NASCAR together,” continued Reif. “Starting today, and thru Sunday’s race, any fan that places an order on Serial1.com using code “NASCAR75” will get an instant $750 off any of our Premium Serial1 E-Bikes!”

 

Gilliland is proud to have Serial 1 Premium E-bikes return to the team.

 

“I really want to thank Serial1.com and their network of dealers for their continued partnership of our race program,” said Gilliland. “We all feel that we are hitting our stride with our program and now have the support to put all our concentration on the track where it belongs. I am excited to see what we can do the remainder of the season.”

 

The decision to create the independent Serial 1 brand in 2020 represents the best of two worlds—an innovative arrangement that combines Harley-Davidson’s leadership in two-wheel electric propulsion with the agility and autonomy of a new brand dedicated exclusively to the E-Bike product and customer. The brand is proud to back Gilliland at the additional tracks.

 

Fans can learn more about Serial 1 online at www.serial1.com. Dealers interested in our nationwide network can apply at Serial1.com Dealer inquiries. They can also be kept up to date on Twitter at @Serial1Cycles, Instagram at @Serial1Cycles, and you can follow Serial 1 on Facebook.

 

FRM PR

