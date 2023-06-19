No. 47 Kroger Racing Team Sets Sights on Success With Ball Park® Buns & Rolls at Nashville Superspeedway

Get ready to fire up the grill for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway and catch the return of Bimbo Bakeries USA’s Ball Park® Buns & Rolls on Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 47 Kroger® Racing Camaro Sunday, June 25th live on NBC’s first broadcast of the season.



"We are delighted that Bimbo Bakeries USA has returned to the Kroger Racing program as an Elite partner,” said Barry Craft, vice president of Grocery Merchandising for The Kroger Co. “Their long-standing partnership brings a significant enhancement to our overall sponsor portfolio. We’re looking forward to having their Ball Park Buns & Rolls brand as co-primary sponsor on the No. 47 Kroger Camaro at Nashville Superspeedway. The team is having an impressive season, and we feel confident that Ricky will be running up front at Nashville on Sunday.”



“We have unwavering support from Bimbo Bakeries USA and their brands,” said JTG Daugherty Racing co-owner Tad Geschickter. “They have stood by our side, and it was special to celebrate the Daytona 500 win with them in victory lane with all of our Kroger Racing partners. We’re on a roll and look forward to keeping our momentum with Ball Park Buns & Rolls and Kroger at Nashville.”



To initiate the weekend, Stenhouse Jr. and his No. 47 Kroger / Ball Park Buns & Rolls Camaro team gear up for NASCAR Cup Series practice late Friday at the 1.33 D-shaped oval. Directly following on-track activities, the Daytona 500 Champion will make an appearance from 7 PM to 8 PM Central at Kroger located at 1418-A West Main Street, Lebanon, TN.



“In addition to the on-track visibility Bimbo Bakeries USA brands receive, they gain comprehensive support, including in-store merchandising and digital promotion along with logo placement with our driver and team and more,” said Geschickter. “Also, to further the connection, Ricky makes several Kroger store appearances for the brands throughout the season to spend more time with consumers and store associates.”



After an off weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series, Stenhouse Jr. is ready to get back to business at Nashville Superspeedway. His best finish there is sixth-place (6/20/2021).



“Following vacation, I’m ready to get to Nashville and race our No. 47 Kroger / Ball Park Buns & Rolls Camaro,” said Stenhouse Jr., who will carry an in-car camera for additional brand visibility.“ Going into Nashville and the season in general, we have more confidence, and Mike Kelley is doing a really good job leading our team. Everybody has a little more confidence in themselves and I know I do as a race car driver. It’s been cool going back to racetracks we struggled at last year, and we show up and run well this year. It’s been a really fun season.”



The team enters Nashville, Daytona 500Champions, with two top-five, five top-10 and 11 top-15 finishes in 16 starts this NASCAR Cup Series season.



“It’s been a pretty remarkable season,” said crew chief Mike Kelley. “Our goal after winning the Daytona 500 was to make this a positive year by reaching our goals (running 12th or 15th every week) until we learned what our car needed. It’s been fun so far.”



Live coverage of the Ally 400 on Sunday, June 25th starts at 7 PM ET on NBC, PRN and SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio.



JTG Racing PR