Bath Planet Partners with AJ Allmendinger and Kaulig Racing for Chicago Street Course

Kaulig Racing announces partnership with Bath Planet and the family of BCI Acrylic brands for the Chicago Street Course with AJ Allmendinger.

Bath Planet, committed to helping homeowners obtain the bathroom of their dreams with out-of-this-world service and down-to-earth prices, accomplishes amazing bath and shower remodels in as little as one day with highly trained, factory certified technicians. Bath Planet’s dedication to standards of excellence in product quality and customer service has earned it the prestigious Good Housekeeping Seal, one of the most trusted and widely recognized consumer symbols in North America.

“We’re excited to welcome our new partnership with Bath Planet and its parent company, BCI Acrylic, Inc. on board our No. 16 car at what is going to be a historic weekend,” says Chris Rice, Kaulig Racing team president. Being a trusted brand by homeowners and providing the highest quality customer service gives us confidence in how our core values at Kaulig Racing align with those of Bath Planet. We hope this is the beginning of what is sure to be a great relationship.”

In addition to the primary partnership, AJ Allmendinger’s No. 16 Bath Planet Camaro will feature a giveaway QR code for fans to enter a sweepstakes to win a one-day bath remodel. Fans can also enter to win at https://bathplanetgiveaway. com/. The contest ends December 15, 2023.

“I’m excited to have Bath Planet on board for the Chicago Street Course,” AJ Allmendinger says. “Street course racing takes me back to my roots and it’s some of the most fun I’ve had racing in my life. It’ll be fun to get there and see what the Cup car is like on this style track. I’m looking forward to putting on a good show and giving away a one-day bath remodel to a fan.”

The Grant Park 220 will take place on Sunday, July 2 with coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Kaulig Racing PR