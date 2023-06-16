Richard Childress Racing Fan Day To Kick Off Martinsville Race Weekend This October

Race fans are encouraged to make a “pit stop” to Richard Childress Racing’s campus in Welcome, North Carolina prior to this Fall’s NASCAR race weekend at Martinsville Speedway for the race team’s 2023 RCR Fan Day celebration.

Featuring RCR’s NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series stars, a hauler parade, merchandise haulers, food trucks, shop tours and more, this full-day event is designed to give back to fans.

“We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the fans, so we are opening up our campus to show our appreciation this fall,” said Richard Childress, chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. “Our team is building a fan day that is bigger, better and more interactive than anything we’ve done before, and I encourage everyone to come out and join us on October 27. RCR’s Fan Day leads into the NASCAR race weekend at Martinsville Speedway, making for a convenient stop for fans on their way to the track.”

Several race teams based out of RCR’s campus in Welcome also plan to open up their race shops as part of Fan Day, including Kaulig Racing, Big Machine Racing and Our Motorsports.

RCR drivers headlining include Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch, Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill. All four are scheduled to participate in autograph sessions. In addition, various RCR personalities will make appearances, including Childress.

The family-friendly event will also feature a kid’s zone and plenty of interactive displays, including vendors representing RCR’s robust lineup of partners. The Carolina Cowboys, the Carolina’s only professional bull riding team, will also have a display at Fan Day, which takes place just one week after the PBR Teams Series championship in Las Vegas.

Additional details regarding RCR Fan Day, including autograph session and Q&A times, will be released in the coming weeks. Fans can visit rcrracing.com’s dedicated Fan Day site for more information.

Richard Childress Racing (www.rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2023 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Sheldon Creed (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).

RCR PR