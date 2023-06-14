RFK Racing Earns Prestigious Accolades for Marketing Excellence

RFK Racing, a leader in motorsports marketing innovation, has been awarded multiple Hermes Creative Awards by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals for its outstanding creativity, innovation, and excellence in the field of marketing. RFK was once again recognized in multiple categories, highlighting the team’s comprehensive approach and diverse expertise, while reflecting the its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and generating impactful results for its partners.

“These awards are a testament to the incredible talent, dedication, and creativity of both our team and the partners we work with,” said RFK VP of marketing and communications Kevin Woods. “Winning marketing awards is not just a recognition of excellence. It is a testament to the power of creativity, innovation and strategic thinking and showcases the ability to connect with audiences, create impactful campaigns and leave a lasting impression in a very competitive landscape.”

Platinum Winners are recognized for their excellence in terms of quality, creativity and resourcefulness, with only 17 percent of over 6000 annual entries receiving the top honor. RFK brought home Platinum Awards for its collaborative efforts with team partners Fastenal, Fifth Third Bank, Castrol and King’s Hawaiian. In addition, the team won Gold Awards for campaigns with newcomer Esperion and Navistar.

RFK has been recognized over 60 times for various marketing achievements, solidify the team’s position as a trailblazer in leveraging social and digital marketing campaigns to create impactful and engaging experiences. In addition to the Hermes, the team has taken home top honors on numerous occasions from the PR News Platinum Awards, Social Media Icon Awards, NASCAR MarCom Industry Awards, dotCOMM, MarCom Awards and others.

2023 RFK Racing Hermes Creative Awards

Title Award Category Partner

ASMR Video Series Platinum Social Content Campaign Castrol

Manufacturing Speed Platinum Social Media Campaign Fastenal

Month of May Platinum Integrated Marketing Campaign Fifth Third Bank

Slider Sunday Platinum Social Ad Campaign King’s Hawaiian

RFK Truckin’ Gold Social Media Campaign Navistar/RFK

Esperion Launch Campaign Gold Social Content Campaign Esperion

RFK Racing continues to set new benchmarks for social media excellence, consistently devising innovative strategies that resonate with audiences and deliver exceptional partner-based results. The team remains committed to leveraging the latest trends and technologies to provide unparalleled social media experiences for its partners and fans.

