Keselowski Finishes 16th in Sonoma

Brad Keselowski picked off multiple spots late in Sunday’s road course race in Sonoma, driving to a 16th-place finish in the King’s Hawaiian Ford to cap the first half of the 2023 season.

The 110-lap race saw just two cautions on the day with stage cautions no longer implemented in road course racing throughout the season. Keselowski began his day from the 25th position following Saturday’s qualifying session.

The No. 6 would be one of the first to pit road Sunday afternoon, hitting pit lane at lap 15. That set him up to run the full length of stage one where he was 23rd at lap 25. The race’s first caution would be displayed later in stage two at lap 49 as Keselowski stayed out at the time, having just pitted nine laps prior, which gave him prime track position for the final laps of the second stage.

Keselowski ultimately drove to a 12th-place finish in the 30-lap segment, then pitted again on lap 76. He ran 22nd with 25 laps remaining, and after restarting 21st with just 15 to go, began a late charge to break into the top-20 and earn a 16th-place result.

NASCAR takes its lone off week of the year this week, with racing action returning at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 25.

RFK PR