2023 Daytona 500 Champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Appears at Mariano’s Before Chicago Street Race

The NASCAR Cup Series is taking Chicago by storm for the inaugural Grant Park 220, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is wheeling the No. 47 Mariano’s® / SUNNYD® Camaro for the 100-Lap Street Race on July 2. It’s Mariano’s first time on Stenhouse Jr.’s car and to celebrate, the store is holding a parking lot event where consumers can meet their driver on Friday, June 30 at 2112 N. Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL from 3 PM to 4:30 PM Central.

“I like the city of Chicago and I’m looking forward to meeting everyone at Mariano’s on Friday, June 30th,” said Stenhouse Jr. “There’s so much the city has to offer, and the food is really good. I’m also looking forward to getting in some golf while I’m there. It should be a fun weekend.”

Stenhouse Jr.'s upcoming presence at the store is made possible for consumers by the generous support of the race team's presenting partners, including Thomas'® Breads, Takis®, Ball Park® Buns & Rolls, Entenmann's®, Velveeta®, Cottonelle®, SUNNYD, Cheez-It®, and Blue Buffalo™. During the store event where fans can meet Stenhouse Jr., it's also an excellent chance to replenish summertime essentials at Mariano's.

"We are thrilled to host Chicago NASCAR fans and shoppers with this special visit by Daytona 500 Champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. We have several Chicago surprises in store for him, like sampling iconic local specialties prepared by our Mariano’s Tastemaker Chefs, and so much more as he visits the store and connects with our associates and customers. Ricky is visiting such a fast-paced foodie town, and we are excited to have him,” says Michael Marx, Division President of Mariano’s.

The day after Stenhouse Jr.’s store appearance, it’s time for the No. 47 Mariano’s / SUNNYD Camaro team to go to work on practice and qualifying for the Chicago Street Race.

“It’s the first time at a street course,” said Stenhouse Jr. “So, man it’s going to be wild. “We look forward to getting on track and making some laps.”

The first half of the season started off strong with Stenhouse Jr. and the JTG Daugherty Racing race team winning the iconic Daytona 500. Since the victory, their objectives remain unchanged as they set foot in Chicago.

“Our goals haven’t changed,” said Stenhouse Jr. “Our goal of top-15 finishes are achievable at every track we go to. We are in a stretch that could be a little bit tougher than some of the other racetracks we’ve been to, but I do know we keep preparing good cars. So, that makes the job a lot easier. At points in my career, we’ve ran good at all these racetracks. I think we will be fine. The goals are still the same and we don’t want to adjust that and set ourselves up for failure.”

Live coverage of the Chicago Street Race on July 2nd begins at 5:30 PM ET on NBC, MRN Radio and SiriusXM Satellite Radio.

JTG Racing PR