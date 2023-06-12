LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Sonoma Raceway

Grant Enfinger Post-Race Thoughts: “Overall, it was a tough circumstance getting here, tough for Noah and his whole team, but I really appreciated all of his help in getting me as prepared as he did for this. It was a little bit of a slow start to the race for us, I was just trying not to do anything stupid and put us in a hole. We had a decent Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet as best as I could tell, but I still have a lot to learn with these things and was trying to take it conservative at the beginning. I didn't want to mess up any of my shifts or lock up one of the tires or hit anybody, so I was just being as ultra conservative as I could be. That probably got us a little bit behind the eight ball, and the race went green for so long that I ended up going a lap down. Luke made some good calls to get us back on the lead lap, and I think that we actually had decent pace in the second half of the race.

It's unfortunate the way that we had to play things after going a lap down, but we were fortunate enough to get that last caution to put us back on track with the field. Either way, we were going to end up okay, but I didn't put any damage to the car and we finished 26th. Overall, I would say that it was a pretty cool experience; I felt like I learned a lot and for the most part I did my job. By the end of the race I still wasn't quite able to figure out what I was doing wrong in turn 7, but I felt like everywhere else I felt pretty comfortable, and I would consider it to be a good run all things considered. I'm very appreciative of the opportunity from Maury Gallagher, Jimmie Johnson, Mike Beam, Sunseeker Resorts, Luke Lambert and this whole No. 42 team, and Noah, and certainly look forward to him getting back as quick as possible.”