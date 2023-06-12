Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Sonoma Raceway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Gabriel-Glas Camaro ZL1 AJ Allmendinger qualified fifth for the Toyota / Save Mart 350.

In the opening laps of the race, Allmendinger fell to sixth, and told the team that by lap nine his No. 16 Gabriel-Glas Chevy was too tight in the left-hand corners. Allmendinger asked the team for more front turn as he took over fourth place on lap 19 where he would finish the opening stage. Allmendinger came down pit road on lap 26 under green, and the team made an air pressure adjustment to help with the handling of the car.

During stage two, Allmendinger struggled in traffic, telling the team he was too loose behind the No. 5 car. By lap 45, his rear tires had faded completely from being behind the Nos. 9 and 5. Just before the team was going to pit, the first caution of the day came out on lap 49. Allmendinger was sixth at the time and would come down pit road on lap 50 to go back on the changes from the previous stop. The No. 16 restarted 16 th after the top-nine cars did not pit. Allmendinger made up track position and finished the second stage 12 th .

The No. 16 Gabriel-Glas Chevy continued to be loose in traffic and tight in the right-hand turns during stage three, as Allmendinger ran 11th. Allmendinger made his way up to ninth, telling the team he was struggling as he lost rear grip. The team pit on lap 74 and Allmendinger made his way back up 11th before the caution came out on lap 91. Allmendinger told the team he was still a bit free, but much better than the run before. The team came down pit road under caution on lap 92 and Allmendinger restarted 11th with 10 laps remaining. Allmendinger continued to gain positions running similar lap times as the leader with four laps to go. He went on to finish sixth. “We started off pretty good and made it up to fourth there in the first stage. I thought at that point, we were the third- or fourth- fastest car. We were about one lap away from being really good. I got really loose the second run, so we were going to pit and right before we pit, the caution came out. That made us restart 16th, and then it was just kind of a dog fight from there. I felt like we had pretty good pace with short-run speed, but I would get super loose in traffic, so I had to fight that. It’s just so hard to pass. I thought the No. 16 Gabriel Glas Chevy team did a great job all day. The pit stops were really good. We had a good stop there at the end - were able to make up a couple of spots and make what we could out of it.” - AJ Allmendinger