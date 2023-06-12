Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Sonoma Raceway

|
|
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Gabriel-Glas Camaro ZL1
“We started off pretty good and made it up to fourth there in the first stage. I thought at that point, we were the third- or fourth- fastest car. We were about one lap away from being really good. I got really loose the second run, so we were going to pit and right before we pit, the caution came out. That made us restart 16th, and then it was just kind of a dog fight from there. I felt like we had pretty good pace with short-run speed, but I would get super loose in traffic, so I had to fight that. It’s just so hard to pass.
I thought the No. 16 Gabriel Glas Chevy team did a great job all day. The pit stops were really good. We had a good stop there at the end - were able to make up a couple of spots and make what we could out of it.”
- AJ Allmendinger
|
Justin Haley, No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1
"Overall, it was not a bad day for this No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection team. I feel like we were really good in the high-speed areas and not so great in the braking zones. I felt like we had some speed, but my biggest issue was not being able to pass. We will regroup after the off week for Nashville."
- Justin Haley
|
DoorDash 250
|
AJ Allmendinger, No. 10 Gabriel-Glas Chevrolet
"First of all, congrats to Aric. He drove a really great race at the end there to be able to hold Kyle [Larson] off, and he really forced us both Kyle and I into mistakes trying to catch him. It was a struggle at times. We got some damage on our No. 10 Gabriel-Glas Chevy, but we made the best of it and did everything that we could. We came up a little bit short, we’ve still got work to do, but if you’re mad about second place, it’s not a horrible day.”
- AJ Allmendinger
|
|
Kaulig Racing PR